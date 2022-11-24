Created by architectural design studio Sybarite, the Moët & Chandon Champagne Bar at Harrods is an impressive and contemporary space, delivered through architectural form with materials inspired by the heritage of the Maison.

The design communicates the instant gratification of that pop of champagne, the notorious French etiquette and savoir faire of champagne drinking, the rooted sense of place and the renowned spirit of generosity encapsulating Moet & Chandon.

The sculpted central chandelier, composed of thousands of degradé golden metallic discs, sweeps, shimmers and oscillated across 21 metres overhead, magnetically drawing one in with an anticipation of celebration and effervescence. Below, the glowing organic-shaped bar channels the contours of the terroir and the topography of the Epernay wine region.

The design was conceived through capturing and distilling the four heartbeats of Moet & Chandon into four P’s which epitomise the brand: pleasure, prestige, place and philosophy. The unique design language, coding, colour and materiality have been created to represent these four pillars.

Location London

Design Sybarite

Photos courtesy Rupert Peace

