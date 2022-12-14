AESOP STORE IN MADRID – A PLACE OF ENCOUNTER

On Calle Claudio Coello, in the heart of Madrid’s vivacious Salamanca district, Aesop has opened its first Spanish signature store.

Created in collaboration with Ciszak Dalmas and Matteo Ferrari, the space honours the city’s artistic heritage, cultural eclecticism, and public spaces that prioritise social exchange.

Following Aesop’s customary attitude of architectural restraint, the 1923 building’s neoclassical façade has been preserved, along with its history of residential use and mid-twentieth-century commercial transformation.

An in-built system in the front window diffuses Aesop’s aromas into the street, awakening the olfactory sense of passers-by. Product testers in the portico serve as a prologue to the warm-hued interior, where soft arches and decorative tiling evoke spanish’s Moorish legacy and neo-mudéjar architecture. A convivial basin of red Spanish travertine embraces two central columns and becomes the focal point for all interactions.

At the back of the room hangs a large macramé tapestry woven by María Asunción Raventós in the 1970s; its weighty, layered textures playing with visitors’ perception of volume.

Here, customers can explore and select from a complete range of skin, hair and body care products, distinguished by botanical and laboratory-generated ingredients of the highest quality.

AESOP STORE

Location: Madrid, Spain

Architects: Ciszak Dalmas / Matteo Ferrari

Area: 100 mq

Photos courtesy: Romaine La Prade

by