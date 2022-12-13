DESTREE FLAGSHIP STORE IN PARIS

DESTREE continues its growth with the exciting new opening of its flagship store in the heart of the first arrondissement of Paris.

This central location is situated in a luxury ecosystem, popular with Parisians and international travelers alike. The boutique reflects the influences of the brand’s ethos, at the crossroads between New York and Paris, two cities dear to the founders’ hearts.

Géraldine Guyot has been living in New York for two years now and has already successfully introduced DESTREE to the American market. She has quickly built a community of artists and talents around the brand, creating a bridge between fashion and art in her designs.

Passionate about contemporary art, Géraldine Guyot befriended Simone Bodmer-Turner, a well-known sculptor with a contemporary vision. The purity of her lines, combined with a mineral chromatic palette, gives each of her works a particular expression.

“At the crossroads of art and craft, Simone’s creative universe and stylistic signature immediately appealed to me. The curves, the purity, the softness of her work is mesmerizing. I immediately thought of her for our first boutique. This collaboration is also a way to bring New York to Paris, and to make these two parts of my life coexist at DESTREE, which are intimately linked” explains, Géraldine Guyot.

The artist was given carte blanche to imagine the codes of the DESTREE boutique.

Simone Bodmer-Turner approached the space as a blank canvas, a creative challenge with the purpose of evoking emotion. “I am honored to have been asked by Géraldine to accompany her in this new phase. It is with great enthusiasm and excitement that I accepted the challenge of creating the brand’s first free standing store. I admire the spirit that she breathes into DESTREE, mixing accuracy with stylistic references that are both timeless and sophisticated.”

After several months of work, the result lives up to the expectations. The former sales counter has been replaced by a mineral case, immaculately white, which resembles a life-size sculpture. Two unique pieces – a tulip lamp and a sculpture – created especially for DESTREE by Simone Bodmer-Turner, reinforce the artistic dimension of the brand. In this creative bubble, preserved from the hustle and bustle of Paris, customers are invited to take their time.

Located at 3 rue du 29 juillet, the DESTREE boutique presents the brand’s ready-to-wear and leather goods collections, as well as the hat and jewelry line. A complete universe, which offers pieces and full looks with a strong identity.

Photos courtesy Benoit Florencon

