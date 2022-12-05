SMALLABLE WOMAN STORE

More than 10 years after its creation, the online concept store Smallable, designed by Cécile Roederer and Pierre Rochand, has become a real laboratory for children’s, home and lifestyle trends. Like the online store, the two spaces occupied by Smallable, Rue du Cherches Midi in Paris, are the occasion for a meeting between local customers, international visitors, and a cutting-edge selection of fashion and lifestyle products for the whole family.

In order to welcome the selection of women’s fashion in a new privileged setting, the «women store» has been entirely imagined by the JCPCDR Architecture agency around a unique and original customer experience, faithful to the eyes of Cécile and Pierre.

Smallable’s women’s fashion offer, which brings together the flagship brands of the moment as well as small designers, is sharp but accessible, high-end but relaxed, with the emphasis on the durability of the pieces, and the harmony of the silhouette. through the details of jewelry and lingerie.

The space of the boutique, typically Parisian and rather small, has been completely transformed and structured by unexpected sculptural partitions calculated with meticulousness.

Entirely designed by hand and then modeled in scale models, these organic alcoves incorporate made-to-measure furniture, in which the space and the products respond to each other around the visitor. Wrapping the room like a cocoon, these arcades create a feeling of intimacy, and gradually reveal Smallable’s proposal, inviting curiosity.

In response to the sustainable approach undertaken by Cécile and Pierre for several years, the entire design has been designed with quality and durability in mind. The Vosges ash, sustainably exploited, responds to hydrological lime, applied according to an ancestral method, in a play of authentic textures. Daylight, supplemented by different sources of artificial light, circulates to the store room, which can be seen behind an opening in the back wall.

The curvaceous design gracefully integrates the store’s programs: optimized storage, display furniture, and a discreet fitting room, highlighting different product categories in an exclusive and harmonious setting. The chosen color palette, guided by the textures of natural materials, underlines the richness of the collections while inviting calm and relaxation.

Location Paris

Design JCPCDR Architecture

Photos courtesy David Foessel

by