ALCHYMIA: material surface and creativity

The history of Alchymia is the story of a long research work and study of the processes carried out by wood craftsmen, where the use of various types of materials generates a technological and stylistic process in continuous evolution.

The materials, which always have a historical reference, are used and combined with each other thanks to the careful planning of the internal staff made up of engineers, designers, architects, industrial designers and product managers.

From the interaction between design creativity and the capacity about production innovation, new exclusive proposals are born both for corporate assets such as interior yacht design and hotels as well as for home living, recently integrated with the new collection of modular upholstery and furnishing accessories.

In the new milanese atelier in Via Durini, the ALCHYMIA material library, dedicated to colors with natural pigments, inlays, stones, resins and special woodworking, is permanently present and available for consultation.

Particularly fascinating is the result obtained from the processing of a humble material such as straw: a tribute to creativity with traditional inlays, customized however with particular laying techniques with senses of contrasting grain, that create illusions of three-dimensionality, exploiting and amplifying the reflective capabilities of the straw.

Games of light that highlight creativity as a constant innovation based on shared knowledge and experiences, sometimes even coming from similar sectors.

