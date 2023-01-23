Braun Bruffel concept store designed by Spacemen Studio

Spacemen has designed the latest flagship for Braun Buffel, the first in a series of conceptual spaces entitled ‘Urban Bloom’.

Conceived somewhere between a gallery and a laboratory, the brief called for a concept with the visual impact to draw people into the store with the intention to experiment with human interest taking precedent over design intention.

Eschewing the traditional concept of luxury in favour of a maximal minimalism approach, the centerpiece of the space is an abstract interpretation of a living tree sprouting from the floor through to the ceiling, like an experiment growing in a sci-fi lab.

The moss-covered installation’s organic silhouette creates a calming contrast with the open plan layout of the store that aims to merge architecture with sculpture, giving unique identity to the space.

Against a base of pale plaster walls which is used throughout the space, a composition of precious stones with onyx walls and counters take centre stage drawing focus to the displays allowing the products to stand out to shoppers.

A pair of matching green jade marble clad counters with glass vitrines display small leather goods at the front of the store. Its natural green grains provide a visual connection with the rest of the biophilic themed space. Further in, orange onyx display counters add punchy accents into the store.

The serene green onyx feature wall which sits at the end of the store is accompanied by a display counter constructed entirely out of clear glass. Two bespoke pieces of furniture were designed for the waiting area for customers; a long curved bench fabricated out of the same green onyx and an oak armchair.

Through artistry and nature, the elegant and futuristic aesthetic redefines the future of brand’s in-store retail environment into an immersive, engaging, and compelling experience.

“Urban Bloom is an experiment in human interest taking precedent over design intention. An abstract interpretation of a living tree that once stood within a forest now lives as the soul of our experimental space.– SPACEMEN

Client: Braun Buffel

Location: IOI City Mall – Putrajaya, Malaysia

Area: 180 sqm

Architects: Spacemen Studio

Lead Architects: Edward Tan

Team: Edward Chan, Raymond Tang, Phyllis Zhang, Kuma Ni, Alvin Zhou

Photos courtesy: David Yeow Photography

by