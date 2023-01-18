Normally, we consider design should present brand new image. Under the accumulation of a long time, a surplus of “products” began to appear in our lives gradually, ranging from construction waste to daily necessities. Nowadays, architects and designers take the restoration projects seriously, which is a response towards the excess of products and an awakening to the future.

Commercial space has often been associated with “differentiation” to achieve brand uniqueness. Hence, how to respond to the “excess” of a variety of materials is a question to designers in the current era.

In the design of BEASTER Concept Store, Some Thoughts reflect on the uniqueness achieved by “customization”, aspiring to use the existing products to develop the spatial design of BEASTER, and re-organize the partials of some products selected to replace the “brand-new” design.

In terms of the original site conditions, there is no macroscopic order with only few connections between parts. By integrating the correlation between spaces through an array of units, a status of openness and inclusiveness has been introduced to the interior.

“By virtue of the juxtaposition of different scales, we have break down the rigid for the geometric system of the original site, instead presenting the public with vivid experience. Meanwhile, we envision the design to set some new directions of commercial space, by employing related display systems according to the space circulation. The diversity and flexibility embedded in the display system we curated for the store is an objective existence realized by the transformed components, establishing a simple and diverse display module and sequence. Functionality carried out by these customized units reflects the iteration from standardization to fun, thereby generating different aesthetics and display capability. The selection logic of the commodity to be “remodeled” consists of two conditions: a well-established, bulk-purchasable item on the market and available at a lower cost. More importantly, we try to express the brand value of BEASTER by retaining the “symbolic” part during the process of “re-manufacturing”, arousing the public’s awareness of “trending sports lifestyle” in a relaxed and humorous way” explain the designers.

Location: Suzhou, Cina

Design: Some Thoughts

Lead Designer: Jingze Li

Project Team: Jinwei Liu, Qiang Jin, Linshen Lilian, Chan Liu

Construction: Guya Hangzhou Co, Limited

Area: 296 sqm

Photos courtesy: SFAP

Some Thoughts

Founded in Shanghai by Jingze Li in 2020, Some Thoughts is an Spatial Design and Research Office that continuously explore and estimate the uniqueness of any design concepts, to break through the stereotypes and regulations in the light of direct, pure penetrations of design.