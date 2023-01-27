EUROSHOP 2023 IN DÜSSELDORF: A PLETHORA OF SERVICES FOR A SUCCESSFUL TRADE FAIR VISIT﻿

Only a few weeks to go – until EuroShop 2023, The World’s No.1 Retail Trade Fair, opens its doors. From 26 February to 2 March 2023 over 1,700 exhibitors from 56 nations will be occupying 16 halls of Düsseldorf Exhibition Centre.

Now is also the time for trade visitors to start planning their visit to the trade fair so as to make optimal use of the ranges on show. EuroShop has a plethora of services in store to help trade fair guests from throughout the world to make their visit a resounding success.

Interactive hall plan

The interactive site map and hall plans provide perfect guidance around the fairgrounds. At the touch of a button you can jump right into the individual halls, gradually zoom in to individual stands to then view all exhibitor data as well as the products they offer. The new exhibitor search also allows you to browse the entire EuroShop database showing you matches in situ on the plan.

My Organizer

The My Organizer function means all visitors can compile a list of exhibitors of interest beforehand in just a few steps with their route precisely mapped out through the exhibition halls. My Organizer can be used after registration in the Ticketshop entering your personal login or without registering. The login enables the convenient use of this feature on various devices (smartphone, PC) over an extended period of time. Once drawn up, the list can be adapted or amended whenever it is called up.

Matchmaking Tool

International networking is a crucial component of EuroShop in Düsseldorf. But what’s the easiest way for exhibitors and trade visitors to find each other in the digital age? The smart Matchmaking Tool of EuroShop 2023 provides the ideal platform to establish contacts and engage in networking quickly and easily. Trade visitors just like exhibitors can look for contacts and products that are relevant to them. Matching contact persons are immediately suggested with the option of getting in touch with them to make an appointment during the trade fair. Access for visitors is via the web portal at www.euroshop-tradefair.com/mmv and for exhibitors at www.euroshop-tradefair.com/mme or using EuroShop’s Matchmaking App for IOS and Android OS. Thanks to speedy matching of entered interests, recommendations and personalised proposals for making contact are made without delay.

The EuroShop App: the whole world of EuroShop to take away

With the EuroShop App all important data related to the EuroShop are also available in a mobile format in both German and English: from the exhibitor and product search (also offline), trade fair and exhibitor news, Specials, the interactive hall plan to the MyOrganizer and Matchmaking features. The App is free for download from the Apple AppStore and/or Google Play. Combined with our Matchmaking App this is the perfect way to prepare your visit to the trade fair.

EuroShop 2023 is open to trade visitors from Sunday, 26 February to Thursday, 2 March 2023, from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm daily. Admission tickets are only available online at www.euroshop.de/2130. 1-day tickets cost EUR 70.-, 2-day tickets are EUR 120.- and season tickets cost EUR 165.-.

Photos courtesy: Messe Düsseldorf/ctillmann