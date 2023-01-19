Back To Homepage
MARBLE FLOORS: 5 IDEAS TO MATCH THEM WITH STYLE

MARBLE FLOORS: 5 IDEAS TO MATCH THEM WITH STYLE

📅19 Gennaio 2023, 16:59
TESTO ITALIANO

Marble floors have been an expression of timeless luxury and elegance for centuries.

The Cosmatesque decoration, in particular, originates from a Roman family of the 12th century.

Let’s see below 5 Sicis’s proposals to place them in a modern environment using a few touches of colour.

The everlasting elegance of B&W

Marble floors: 5 ideas to match them with style

The choice of alternating black marble tiles with white ones is refined and of sure effect, especially when combined with circular decorations in the same colours. The right choice to give character to an essential entrance with light tones.

Bronze and gold, warmth and lightness

Marble floors: 5 ideas to match them with style

A large beige and white marble decoration with glass inserts in golden tones creates a magnificent carpet for a living area to be experienced with intensity.

Light tones in a refined spiral

Marble floors: 5 ideas to match them with style

Intricate geometric motifs can enhance an immaculate living room in statuary and bardiglietto marbles.

A classic of ethernal beauty

Marble floors: 5 ideas to match them with style

Concentric circles alternate different geometric patterns in shades of white, black and grey, creating islands of pure beauty.

A touch of pink for an informal boudoir

Marble floors: 5 ideas to match them with style

Unusual and delicate combinations of bardiglietto and thassos marble and pastel pink enamel inserts make this floor extremely modern and suitable for a boudoir or a children’s room.

by AN shopfitting magazine no.172 ©

Photos courtesy Sicis

No related posts.

Share this article:
Assigned tags:
floorings & coveringsSicis

Related Articles