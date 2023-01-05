MOLTON BROWN REVAMPED REGENT STREET FLAGSHIP STORE

British fragrance maker Molton Brown has transformed their flagship store on London’s landmark Regent Street.

The interactive store has a strong focus on the customer experience and has sustainability at its heart, with exclusive products and services, Regent Street has always been the pinnacle of the Molton Brown experience.

Leading design agency Dalziel & Pow created an interactive store environment that celebrates their roots and reframes them for our times.

This new space has been inspired by their founders, who were pioneers in positive luxury, and continues their legacy of creating immersive experiences. They have taken the calming, botanical and sophisticated ambience of their original 1970s hair salon through to their new sanctuary, giving it a contemporary twist with natural materials, sustainable features and carefully selected virtual technology.

Multi-Sensory Virtual Fragrance Experience

Delve deeper into collections with in-store iPads that bring ingredients to life through augmented reality technology. You’ll also find convenient QR codes dotted around for ‘behind-the-scenes’ content, and you can discover your perfect scent based on your personality with the Fragrance Finder.

The Fragrance Discovery Playground

Sample intriguing Fragrances and more by the light of our beautiful resin chandelier – featuring hand-painted rods inspired by each of the uniquely designed resin caps of our Eaux de Parfum.

The Lounge

A cosy corner to rest, seek expert advice from a Team Member and unwind with signature Hand & Arm massages.

Personal Gifting Service

Add the final exquisite touch to your chosen luxury or surprise a loved one with an elegantly wrapped gift box, a personal message and a wide choice of ribbons made from recycled materials. You can engrave your precious fragrance bottle here or house it in a Molton Brown Twill Pouch and stamp it with your initials.

The Salon

Named as a nod to our first home, this is a welcoming room for private consultations and intimate gatherings. A place to sip English sparkling wine while exploring the never-seen-before Archive, carefully curated with our favourite memories from the early days to who we are today.

Sustainable solutions are at the heart of the redesign, flourishing plants help purify the air, including a herb garden, grown using a method called ‘hydroponics’. This involves creating a controlled, pesticide-free environment with LED technology – the same way we’re growing the herbs in our Botanical Hair Care collection. The ‘Return. Recycle. Reward.’ scheme means you can bring back your Molton Brown plastic bottles to recycle while customers enjoy 10% off your next purchase as a reward.

The store uses FSC certified wood laminates, low VOC paints and low energy LEDs. The floor tiles are sustainable and parts of the wall covering are cork, which is made in a zero-waste facility that uses mainly renewable energy. The furniture is British-made, with an aim to reuse and repurpose – from sourcing all props second hand to re-dressing our window fixtures for each campaign and reducing waste wherever possible.

Born on South Molton Street, London in 1971, Molton Brown is an icon of uniquely British style. Our Eaux de Parfum and Toilette, and Bath, Body, Hair and Home collections have been Made in England since day one – and we’re committed to this for our future. Sourcing only the best ingredients in exceptional fragrance concentrations, our quality has awarded us with a Royal Warrant from Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

As part of our ever-evolving sustainable journey, we never have and never will test on animals, we run our own manufacturing facility in Elsenham and we champion beauty that’s kinder to the environment. Inspired by our progressive home, London, we work side-by-side with our eclectic set of perfumers to empower you with long-lasting, distinctive fragrances you’ll love.