SUSTAINABLE TOGETHER: UMDASCH’S GREEN MARKETPLACE EXPERIENCE AT THE EUROSHOP 2023

umdasch The Store Makers will be presenting itself as a holistic partner for investments in retail at this year’s EuroShop 2023 in Düsseldorf from 26 February to 2 March (Hall 12, Stand C55).

Under the trade fair motto Sustainable Together, the Store Makers will offer their customers and visitors many exciting insights into ideas, concepts and solutions for the future of stores and worlds of experience at the 675 square metre stand, which they are transforming into a marketplace. The main topics include shop systems, general contracting, technology integration and sustainability, which can all be experienced in a green ambience. Selected solutions from other divisions of the Umdasch Group AG will also be displayed this time.

A green appearance from the Store Makers’ workshop

Green oasis, lively meeting point, innovation hub – the umdasch trade fair stand will be all that. The special feature: When designing the 675 square metre space, umdasch relied on its in-house expertise. The concept was designed by the experienced Shop Consult team from Duisburg (DE). The team around Shop Consult Director Maik Drewitz has created a unique design that places a strong focus on the topics of sustainability, innovation and digitalisation. Once again, the Store Makers show that they can perfectly stage not only stores but also trade fair stands.

An oversized U, the Store Makers’ logo, already shows from afar: This is the place to go for the shopfitting professionals from umdasch! The architectural eye-catcher from the outside is the airy natural façade consisting of over 500 ivy plants, which carefully surrounds the stand and at the same time ensures openness and transparency. In between, delicate light sticks illuminate the plants.

Trade fair experience with marketplace character

Marketplaces all over the world have always invited visitors to exchange ideas, meet people face-to-face and linger. To reflect the trade fair motto and create a place of encounter, the Store Makers combine this concept at their EuroShop stand with contemporary themes such as sustainability or phygital experiences, i.e. physical experience paired with digital interaction.

During a tour, the different competences of the Store Makers can be explored in the form of six market stalls. Out-of-the-box thinking was the creative team’s motto during the conception – so visitors will encounter swimming ducks, a marble run and the planets in outer space at the stand. The sustainability area is located in the middle of the market stalls, as this topic plays a central role at Stores Makers, in line with the credo “We make successful and sustainable stores“. In the Solution Area – an area of around 100 square metres for experiencing and experimenting – physical and virtual worlds merge, where trade fair visitors can embark on a journey into the future of retail. Furthermore, in the Solution Area, trade fair visitors will also learn about the environmentally friendly use of resources as well as the use of sustainable store materials and product ideas in future retail.

Every marketplace needs cosy seating and, of course, there should be a place to enjoy a meal together: a restaurant as well as numerous seats at the bar and on the seating steps directly at the marketplace invite you to eat, talk and have a good time together. Another highlight is the open meeting area on the first floor, which gives visitors a panoramic view of the green umdasch stand.

With innovative partners to a successful trade fair stand

Like a store, an exhibition stand only works through cooperation, community and dialogue. That is why umdasch is relying on dependable and innovative partners from its own ranks as well as on cooperations with external companies at EuroShop 2023. While the umdasch participation Store Makers Middle East from Dubai will present its outstanding reference projects in the luxury segment at the exhibition stand, the Turkish brand umdasch Madosan will show its colours on site with its heavy-duty shelving. The leading Scan & Go provider shopreme will demonstrate shopping experiences of the future as part of Umdasch Group Ventures. In addition, Umdasch Group Ventures presents itself as an expert in the digitalisation of the building life cycle with its investment NeoTwin – a perfect complement to the general contracting services of the Store Makers.

A special partnership was created with LEDCON, the specialist for LED displays. The modern marketplace at EuroShop will be equipped with a 20 m² LED wall, a transparent shop window with a view into the solution area and other LED screens. Samsung Electronics GmbH is also on board as a partner of umdasch and will present a wide range of exciting applications for digital signage on site.