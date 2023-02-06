Amouage boutique in Mall of Oman, Muscat

The Amouage boutique features an artistic depiction of a solar eclipse in the Omani desert, designed by the architecture firm Heroine Paris.

The modern space carries Amouage’s full range of Eaux de Parfum, Extraits de Parfum and Attars in addition to home, bath and body products. Visitors also have the possibility to curate their very own Gift of Kings coffrets, choosing among hundreds of fragrance and leather cases possibilities.

The boutique is finished with luxe materials including dark oak, waxed concrete, polished black stainless steel, brass and gold leaf touches, together in a refined 21st century brutalist patchwork.

Chairs by Belgian designer Vincent Van Duysen and custom furniture by French designer and Bettencourt Prize Winner, Dimitry Hlinka complete the venue.

The finest natural stones are an essential ingredient of the balanced and expansive sculptural interior of the new boutique. Monumental cream travertine slabs wrap the inside, juxtaposing with hand carved raw greige sandstone.

At the epicenter of the space, the tranquil serene palette is abruptly interrupted by the geometric monumentalism of a 3 meters high stone sphere, a contemporary sculpture custom- commissioned by the brand’s creative director Renaud Salmon: “We were inspired by the elemental work connected to Omani nature, as well as the rugged grandeur of the project. I enjoyed the idea of a monolithic representation of the moon, bringing a strong atmosphere, emotion and visual gravitas through its uncompromising brutalism. We were conscious that it would be a technical challenge, but decided to be mindless to what is problematic, and we made it happen.” Renaud Salmon said.

The orb is surrounded by an amphitheater of screens, which presents a seasonal digital-art program curated by Amouage as well as provide a venue for performances and live events.

Photos courtesy Heroine Paris