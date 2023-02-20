CIMENTO® participates in Euroshop 2023 and puts sustainability at the center

CIMENTO® participates in Euroshop 2023, the world’s leading trade fair in the Retail sector which takes place in Düsseldorf from 26 February to 2 March 2023 and which will have the “Retail of the Future” as its central theme.

At the exhibition center of the German city, the company presents the latest innovative proposals in the world of surfaces and furnishing solutions, created thanks to CIMENTO®: a unique material that uses over 90% mineral aggregates mixed with a cement binder and which is characterized by the multiple possibilities of application, capable of surprising for its extreme lightness and ease of installation.

THE DESIGN OF THE STAND IS BY PATRICIA URQUIOLA

The stand in Düsseldorf (Hall 12 | B55) bears the signature of Patricia Urquiola who, after her first experience at the 2022 Milan Furniture Fair, is back to collaborating with the Venetian company on the occasion of this new appointment. The resolutely architectural installation is characterized by volumes and spaces that create a dialogue between the brand’s philosophy, the CIMENTO® surfaces and the products of the homonymous collection of furnishings and accessories: tables, chairs, coffee tables, lamps, paintings and vases , created by international designers and architects (BBA Studio – Barbara Ballabio and Andrea Burgio, Defne Koz & Marco Susani, Omri Revesz, Parisotto + Formenton, Studio 63, Patricia Urquiola), under the artistic direction of Aldo Parisotto, P+F Architetti.

Like a large container able to show the application of the material both in the furnishings and in the finishes and on the internal surfaces of the stand, the monumental-looking exhibition space will allow the visitor to progressively discover the internal environments. Externally, however, Patricia Urquiola wanted to play on permeability, allowing a glimpse of what is happening inside with an effect of transparency that intrigues the user and invites him to enter.

The company, operating with a view to recovery and circularity, typical of its DNA and to actively respond to the issues placed in the foreground by the German event in the field of sustainability and climate neutrality, has decided – as already happened on the occasion of Euroshop 2020 – to reduce waste to a minimum by reusing the structure and most of the materials used to build the stand at the latest Salone Internazionale del Mobile.

All products that use CIMENTO® technology are made with natural raw materials. CIMENTO has always put attention to the environment and sustainability in the foreground, as demonstrated by the PEFC® and FSC® certifications.

The company’s production site itself, within the territory of the metropolitan city of Venice, can take advantage of a photovoltaic system capable of satisfying from 80% to 100% of the energy needs; the remainder is supplied by suppliers who use exclusively renewable sources. From the participation in a project to redevelop the Venetian lagoon flora and fauna, CIMENTO has obtained, starting from 2021, the Carbon Neutrality / ISO 14064 certification, confirming the company’s commitment to implementing plans to reduce CO2 emissions, implementing its own carbon offset quotas.

Düsseldorf, February 26 – March 2 Hall 12 | B55