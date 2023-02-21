Lunne Showroom designed  by FLYmingo design studio

Located on the Garosu-gil Road, Gangnam district in Seoul, this place is the first showroom of Lunne, a jewelry brand launched with the concept “fine jewelry for everyday.”



Lunne seeks to provide fine jewelry with timeless designs and long-lasting materials that can be worn comfortably in daily life.

To represent the steady image of Lunne jewelry, rather than fancy items that change each season, the ivory tone paint with texture was used as the basic finishing material for the place, along with a design sticking to the basics.

In the center of the place is a single marble island furniture whose tone is similar to that of the basic finishing material. The furniture serves as the core of the space.

The main furniture has both product display and counseling counter functions and decides the flow of customer movement.

A part of rear façade protrudes and is finished with glass to create a show window to let in as much natural light as possible.

This element of the façade is designed to attract the attention of people walking by the showroom, using a hanging mirror in which people can look at themselves and discover beauty in the showroom.

Hoping that Lunne will be in customers’ ordinary and daily moments, FLYmingo design studio created a space with the concept ‘simple but special daily life,” which is pursued by Lunne.

Location Gangnam-gu, Seoul, South Korea

Area 25 sqm

Design Firm FLYmingo -Junho Kim, Jiyeon Hwang

Design Team Sujin Lee, Bomin Park

Photos courtesy In and Out

