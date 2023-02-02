OH SO YUM!  PHOENIX WHARF CREATES CANDY-COLOURED FANTASIA TO TAKE OVER THE DESSERT WORLD

A new flagship hospitality outlet for Harpreet Kaur, winner of BBC television series ‘The Apprentice’ is a 144 sqm, 55-cover candy-coloured fantasia.

The immersive, ‘wow factor’ space, is inspired by Harpreet’s desire for a clean-lined, Willy Wonka-style interior experience.

Located on Bradford’s White Abbey Road, the store will offer a range of sweet treats – from crêpes, shakes and cookies to waffles and ice cream – as well as halal, gluten-free and dairy-free products.

The candy colourway is used not only with furniture and joinery, but for all surfaces. The space features flooring tiles in lavender and coral, whilst the ceiling is painted in a deeper shade of purple. The all-pink furniture is a mix of bespoke-designed banquettes, upholstered in faux leather, and loose chairs in a pink matte metal with white tips to the legs.

The third colour in the main palette – a warm peppermint green, is used sparingly for sections of the wall – with pink also used again here, creating constant visual interest and allowing for easy segregation into different seating areas and activity zones.

Location Bradford, England

Area 144 sqm

Design Phoenix Wharf

Photos courtesy Gary Britton

by AN shopfitting magazine no.172 ©