THE ALPHATAURI FLAGSHIP STORE IN LONDON

Fashion meets Innovation

The 326sqm store on Brompton Road in Knightsbridge, designed by the Berlin, Vienna and Los Angeles-based Studio Riebenbauer, immerses the visitor in the AlphaTauri world and showcases the latest collections for men and women on two floors.

With a slick monochrome interior made of brushed aluminum – interspersed with natural materials andspecially designed lights, the store aesthetic is an authentic homage to the design language of AlphaTauri.

The combination of technical and natural elements with the interaction of digital, innovative and interactive elements creates a unique shopping experience and delivers an outstanding concept thatfocuses on the customer.

A two-storey, 6m high LED wall with immersive sound and content changes according to the time of day, allowing customers to immerse themselves in the AlphaTauri experience as soon as they enter the store. In addition to the current product highlights for men and women, there are various elements in the Experience Area on the ground floor that invite visitors to explore the world of the brand.

The two core competencies of the brand are reflected in a knit and a parka installation. The knit installation, which extends over two floors, constructed from a myriad of threads, takes inspiration from AlphaTauri’s 3Dknit products, which are made entirely in one piece. The parka installation, on the other hand, consists of individual technical parts attached to the wall, exhibiting the iconic AlphaTauri KOOV parka in an arresting manner.



A Formula 1 race car of Scuderia AlphaTauri is displayed, assembled from original parts. The show car, painted in the colours of the racing team (of which AlphaTauri is proud main sponsor and namesake) seems to emerge from the wall, representing the connection between the F1 racing team and the fashion brand. The two worlds are united by pioneering work, based on expertise and the constant development of innovative solutions.

The in-store experience is rounded off with product installations specially developed for AlphaTauri and various digital screens arranged individually or as a collage, which can be used to display the latest content on the collection.

With the opening of the flagship store in London, the number of owned stores increases to four. The firststore in Salzburg was opened in 2016, as was the store in Graz. In 2021, the store in Graz was significantly expanded followed by the opening of a further flagship store in Vienna, located directly in the first district with a view of the historic St. Stephen’s Cathedral.

Location: London

Area: 326 sqm

Design: Studio Riebenbauer

by