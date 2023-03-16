Beautycare Brazil is present at Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna 2023 with record number of participants

Sectorial project to support the participation of 52 Brazilian companies in international fair to be held in March, from 16 to 20, in Bologna.

Beautycare Brazil, Project for Internationalization of the Brazilian Industry of Cosmetics, Toiletry, and Perfumery, held by ABIHPEC (Brazilian Association of Cosmetics, Toiletry, and Perfumery Industry) in partnership with ApexBrasil (Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency), will participate in the Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna 2023 fair, to be held in March, 16-20, in Bologna, Italy.

The action will count on the participation of 52 Brazilian companies, record number of participants in this fair. The brands: Agilise Cosméticos (Hall 37); American Nine (Hall 37); Above (Hall 26); Amend Cosméticos (Hall 25); Brazilian Secrets Hair (Hall 25); Sarah K (Hall 37); Brazil Cosmetics (Hall 37); Brazil Matrix (Hall 37); Korban Professional (Hall 37); Dompel (Hall 33); Phyto Ativo Cosméticos (Hall 37); De Sírius Cosméticos (Hall 25); Deby Hair (Hall 37); Embelleze (Hall 37); Felps Professional (Hall 37); Facinnius Cosméticos (Hall 37); EVAN CARE/FDS Beauty (Hall 25); Fit Cosmetics (Hall 25); Floractive (Hall 37); Garden Hair (Hall 37); Lusty Professional (Hall 37); Pasteur Cosmiatria (Hall 37); Sweeteez Professional (Hall 37); MQ Professional (Hall 37); Lana Brasiles (Hall 37); Beox Professional (Hall 37); Nuance Professional (Hall 37); LSV Beauty (Hall 18); Prohall Cosmetic (Hall 37); Oceanhair Professional (Hall 37); Macpaul Professional (Hall 37); Secrets Professional (Hall 37); Dermachem Laboratory (Hall 37); Mundial Impala (Hall 36); Souvie Cosméticos (Hall 37); Griffus Cosméticos (Hall 37); Prolab Cosmetics (Hall 37); Prime Pro Extreme (Hall 37); Private Cosméticos (Hall 37); Sweet Professional (Hall 25); Yamá Cosméticos (Hall 37); Le Charmes Cosméticos (Hall 37); Nutraliss (Hall 37); Rishon (Hall 37); Vinilady (Hall 26); Vitta Essence (Hall 37); Tyrrel Professional (Hall 37); Truss Professional (Hall 32); VidalLife (Hall 26); Maxiline (Hall 37); Honma Group Comex (Hall 37); and Brazil Channel (Hall 37) with present their launching and highlight products to visitors from the whole world in Italy, 10th market in the global CTP consumption ranking, and 21st larger importer of Brazilian products and ingredients, with over US$ 1.4 million moved in 2022, according to Comex Stat portal data.

For over 50 years, Cosmoprof Worldwide appears as a mandatory event in the CTP sector calendar. Last year edition gathered 2,700 exhibitors and received over 220 thousand professionals, and buyers from 144 countries.

“This is the most important event for the CTP sector in Europe, there we have the opportunity to meet the main distributors from different countries in the fair hallways, in addition to the diversified audience, which makes possible the promotion of Brazilian companies’ image and business”, said Gueisa Silvério, ABIHPEC International Business Manager.

About Beautycare Brazil

Beautycare Brazil is developed through a partnership between the Brazilian Association of the Cosmetic, Toiletries and Fragrances Industry (ABIHPEC) and the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil). Created in the 2000s, the sectoral project aims to promote, facilitate and accelerate the process of internationalization of companies in the CT&F sector and related sectors, its main goal being to leverage the growth of exports of products and services that involve the value chain of the CT&F industry (finished products, ingredients, packaging, services, and accessories in general).

About ABIHPEC

The Brazilian Association of the Cosmetic, Toiletries and Fragrances Industry (ABIHPEC) is a private entity whose purpose is to represent, at the domestic and international level, companies of all sizes operating in this sector and installed across Brazil while promoting and defending their legitimate interests, through actions and instruments that contribute to their development, seeking to foster competitiveness, credibility, ethics and the continuous evolution of the entire production chain.

About ApexBrasil

The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) works to promote Brazilian products and services abroad and attract foreign investment to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy. To achieve its goals, ApexBrasil carries out diversified trade promotion actions aimed at promoting exports and valuing Brazilian products and services abroad, such as prospective and trade missions, business roundtables, support for the participation of Brazilian companies in major international trade shows and visits by foreign buyers and opinion makers to learn more about the Brazilian production structure, among other business platforms that also aim to strengthen the Brazil brand.