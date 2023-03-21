Casa Loewe opens in Dubai Mall

Back To Homepage
Casa Loewe opens in The Dubai Mall

21 Marzo 2023

The spanish brand unveiled its first-ever Casa Loewe flagship store in Dubai.

The expansive 474 sq m store at the Dubai Mall is designed under the nuanced eyes of creative director Jonathan Anderson.

An amalgamation of fashion, art and exquisite craftsmanship, the store is a one-stop-shop for all.

From a full offering of men’s and women’s ready-to-wear to accessories that include bags, shoes, scarves, eyewear, jewellery, and small leather goods, Casa Loewe takes inspiration from other Loewe stores like Loewe Place Vendome and Loewe Galleria.

Blending natural materials and vibrant tones, the Dubai stores comes with an industrial finish to curate a space that is chic-yet-inviting. Marble and glass podiums-a trademark detail of the label has been strategically placed across the store with brass and black metal rails to add a hint of delicate detailing.

Brazilian artist Domingos Tótora, a Loewe Craft Prize finalist, who uses innovative recycling process, created specially commissioned benches which were placed aesthetically against the defined angles of Gerrit Thomas Rietveld’s Utrecht and Steltman chairs. Shadowing the same is Isamu Noguchi’s Akari lamps, creating a serene mood.

Hand-picked pieces from the label’s extensive anthology of international art and craft are can be found throughout the store. The brand’s dedication to intelligent visual stories can been found in the striking array of sculptures, ceramics, paintings, and textile pieces.

Keeping in line with the other Casa Loewe stores, the Dubai flagship outlet strikes a creative dialogue between different forms, eras, and ways of thinking. It is a balanced mix of culture, heritage and modernity.

Related Articles