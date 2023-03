Spacewall, the original system of slatwall panels

The LED panels created by Spacewall can be used up to a width of 1.20 m and a height of 80 cm., they adapt individually and illuminate your subject of choice.

They can be modified at any time with a simple folding mechanism. The connection to the slatted panel can be done easily with a simple hook on the back of the panel or by integrating the led panel into the slatted panel.

Spacewall, the favourite system in Europe for shop display and is specified from the top architects and shop builders