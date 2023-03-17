GUEST/LAB – the must event on hospitality trends returns

GUEST /LAB – THE MUST EVENT ON HOSPITALITY TRENDS ORGANIZED BY TEAMWORK – RETURNS ON MAY 4TH IN MILAN

GUEST/LAB, the high-profile professional event dedicated to the world of hospitality, design and contract organized by Teamwork Hospitality – the Rimini-based network that has been contributing to the growth of entrepreneurial culture in the tourism sector for 25 years – is back on 4 May 2023.

GUEST/LAB is a meeting point among sector experts, architects, interior designers, consultants and professional operators and a precious opportunity for discussion, relationships, knowledge and exchange of ideas.

It is a look at the future of design in the hotel industry and, as such, it confirms itself as a point of reference in the sector panorama as well as a strategic moment to help promote the culture of the sector.

GUEST/LAB is also a not-to-be-missed opportunity for training and updating thanks to the rich program of seminars and case histories.

A recent survey by CSIL Centro StudiIndustriaLeggera of Milan, carried out on a representative sample of European contract furniture manufacturers, shows how the hotel and hospitality sector is by far considered by the interviewees as the one with the greatest expected growth in the next two years (2023-2024).

THE LOCATION

The 4th edition of this day dedicated to design, planning and hotel redevelopment will be held in Milan, in the prestigious location of the Palazzo delleStelline Congress Center in Corso Magenta 61, from 9.30 to 17.00, with the patronage of POLI.Design and the collaboration of the AIPI Association, of the NEWH Network, of SKAL International and with media partner suite, we:ll and welevel academy.

WHO IT IS AIMED AT

GUEST/LAB addresses hoteliers, owners of accommodation facilities, directors and managers, development managers of real estate chains and operators, purchasing managers of hotel chains and groups, architects, interior designers, engineers, planners and technicians of the sector.

As for last year, architects registered with the Order of Milan will be able to apply for training credits: 1 cfp for the morning session and 1 cfp for the afternoon session.

THE WORLD OF HOSPITALITY MEETS AND COMPARES

The working day presents an intense program of seminars held by experts, marketing consultants and protagonists of the hotel sector, who will illustrate the present and future trends that are gaining ground on the market.

Internationally renowned architects will present their most recent hotel and restaurant projects and will offer food for thought on issues related to the design and use of spaces for hospitality, also in light of the ongoing changes in customers’ behavior and needs.

Leading experts will hold seminars on the importance of air conditioning and soundproofing, on functional layouts and budget planning and will give advice on how to renew the quality of the hotel offer and on how to orient yourself in the panorama of sector innovations.

KEY TOPICS OF THE 2023 WORKS

The focus of the works will be on some key themes:

Trends in hotel design

in hotel design Solutions for food & beverage in hotels

in hotels Testimonials and successful case histories

Brands and concepts in Italy and around the world to get inspiration

in Italy and around the world to get inspiration Super Bonus Hotels 80%

GUEST/LAB NUMBERS

For the 2023 edition, interventions by 36 speakers are scheduled for a total of 42 hours of training and information will be held in 6 meeting rooms of the Palazzo delleStelline: Bramante, Chagall, Leonardo, Agnesi, San Carlo Borromeo and Solari.

GUEST/LAB makes use of the partnership of over 60 brands, including manufacturing companies, sector operators, architecture and engineering firms

REGISTRATION ON THE EVENT www.guestlab.it

INTERNATIONAL SPEAKERS

ITALIAN SPEAKERS