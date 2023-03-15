KRION in the retail sector: décor for shops and commercial premises

Krion, which belongs to PORCELANOSA Grupo, uses unique materials with realistic designs capable of coating spaces in an exquisite way.

Lighting, décor and the integration of the product into the furniture are strategic tools to ensure that users have a unique and unforgettable shopping experience. In fact, the interior design of commercial stores allows a brand image to be projected.

The various collections of Krion are the perfect solution for retail design.

Krion®, Alluslate® e Fitwall® are the three retailer-focused proposals from Krion PORCELANOSA Grupo, offering decorative coatings to cover walls, ceilings, furniture or commercial equipment.

Krion’s extensive catalog presents unique and exclusive designs, with realistic shapes, textures and colors, perceptible to sight and touch. The craftsmanship of each piece and its meticulous manufacturing process result in perfect finishes, and these decorative panels will enhance the interior design of commercial premises.

This added value affords professionals the freedom to design and create unique pieces thanks to their ability to adapt, making the three materials very versatile and able to adjust to any space. They can even be used for accessories and sales signs.

Krion is a solid surface of mineral origin that is hygienic, durable and can be used with backlighting, making it perfect for promoting environmentally friendly shops, committed to the use of sustainable, safe materials. Comprised of two 4mm-thick aluminum sheets, Alluslate® offers motifs as diverse as natural drawings, neutral colors, marble reminiscences, cement tones or surfaces full of feathers. It also has two types of finishes: Matt (textured with machine folding and cold bending) and Glazed (a glossy finish that can be machined, designed for large residential, catering, commercial and hotel spaces, as well as for covering furniture).

For its part, Fitwall® is a large-format covering designed by Krion, made up of decorative panels of mineral origin that recreate the volumes and textures of natural materials. Its wide variety of available designs, sustainable composition and easy installation (no construction work is necessary) are some of its advantages for the retail industry, making it ideal for creating environments that are eye-catching and have their own personality and identity. There are unique, retailer-focused products, wich aim to maintain the commitment of Krion and the rest of the PORCELANOSA Grupo companies to sustainability and the environment.

