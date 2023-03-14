TMETAL: the Italvetrine display solution for high-end shops

A new collection of display cases is shaking up the retail display market.

The TMETAL collection by Italvetrine, made of high-quality glass, metal profiles and LED lights, offers an elegant and sophisticated look that can be adapted to meet the needs of a wide range of commercial establishments.

One of the distinguishing features of the TMETAL collection are its adjustable shelves, which allow for easy customization of the display case layout. This means you can arrange your windows in a variety of configurations to best showcase your products. Furthermore, some models of the TMETAL collection have a piece of furniture made with lacquered painted glass, which gives an extra touch of elegance and refinement.

Also noteworthy are the metal profiles of the TMETAL collection, finished with epoxy paint, providing a strong and durable surface that will withstand daily use for many years to come. The LED lights provide the correct illumination to enhance the beauty of the jewelry or other products on display.

In conclusion, the TMETAL collection by Italvetrine is a high-end display solution that offers versatility, durability and style. Its combination of elegant materials make it the perfect choice to create a sophisticated and functional exhibition area. With its elegant and sophisticated design, the TMETAL collection will elevate the beauty of any product collection.

