Cosmico beauty salon in Minsk

The interior of Cosmico beauty salon is a neon modernism.

The constant destruction of established ideas, the search for new ways of perceiving and reflecting reality is the only way of evolution.

Cosmico is a project signed by the architecture and design studio POLINII

Familiar gray in an enchanting viva magenta light is reflected in the multi-colored chrome plates of the chandelier, made out of hairbrushes for this project. Looking at it, everyone sees reality from their own angle.

Interior with urban design elements of concrete outdoor flowerpots, monochrome walls, contour lines of shelving entwined with ivy and barber table designs in the shade of ferns – we are in “concrete jungle”.

The bright geometry of the paintings through the mirrors and the pink neon blurred behind the embossed glass remind signboards and shop windows of a big city in the pouring rain. Concrete, metal and wood – this is the simplicity and honesty of materials and forms.

Sitting in the styling chair and looking at yourself in the reflection makes you clearly see the natural beauty inside and out.

POLINII architecture studio designed also the White Rabbit beauty salon.

Location Minsk – Belarus

Design POLINII architecture & design

Area 134 sqm

Photos courtesy Koneneluk

by