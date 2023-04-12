Maison Hermès Madison Avenue

Designed by the RDAI architecture studio, led by architect Denis Montel and Julia Capp, the Hermès flagship store on Madison Avenue is a union between New York dynamism and Parisian elegance and an ambitious fusion of three existing buildings.

The historical 7O6 Madison Bank building plan offers a deep perspective, a very straight geometry, rhythmed with asequence of small rooms. In contrast, 704Madison-a combination of two town houses- features voluptuous curves, smooth lines, and lighter tones; a more organic architecture in tone and form, with multiple and inverted arches.

RDAI worked to reinforce this contrast and complementarity of atmosphere which runs throughout 706 and 704 enabling their histories to communicate with each other and allowing the public to discover their identities.

The interiors explore, without any nostalgia and with a resolutely modern approach, an expression of what “Art deco” could be today, taking subtle cues from the Art Deco influence of the early Manhattan Rockefeller and Chrysler skyscrapers.

The interiors demonstrate a strong echo between the New York and Paris Art Deco periods, with a harmonious style, inspiration from nature,strong geometry and an extensive range of materials and colors such as green straw marquetry wall panels in the men’s department and equestrian, gold crackled lacquer wall finish in the perfume department alcoves, celadon green crackled lacquer wall finish in the leather salon, recycled leather finish wall panels in the men’s VIPsalon, and the bespoke oyster mushroom fabric covering the jewelry department and private jewelry salon walls.

The color palettes intensify from floor to floor with tones of green, dark chocolate and cognac on the Bank building side and warm neutrals –ivories, beiges, light browns– ochre and dusty pinks at 704 Madison.

Decorative details were emphasized and translated into contemporary details such as the“trompe l’oeil” effect of the marble mosaic floor, the wooden coffered ceiling, and the grills of the original bank building’s safe.



The Hermès atmosphere was strengthened with references to details from the original Hermes Faubourg, Paris 1926 ,including the leather finished glass showcases, oval glass andbrass counter, or the Faubourg mosaic floor pattern.

In a 4 story shop ,the vertical flow and circulation must entice the customer. The staircase geometry provides an easy, fluid “promenade” from floor to floor. Organic, curved shapes were expressed in solid and perennial materials, resulting in a high-tech monolithic block stone staircase ,with a sense of movement and lightness! The stone stair flights are built with a post tensioning technique, and the guardrails are double beam stone balustrades; all details are curved and smooth. A stair that floats upwards.



The roof of the 704 building was re-built, providing a double height volume on the fourth floor, creating a very luminous atmosphere with a central domelike double curved glass skylight, and overlooking a lush roof garden. Once again, we find nature, curvaceous and smooth geometry, and fine details.

The store is arranged as a series of salons, each distinctive and possessing its own components. As the visitor progresses up though the levels, the704 and 706 buildings become one.

Location: New York City

Architect: RDAI

Artistic director: Denis Montel

Project interior architect: Sybil Debu, Lola Chauvel, Barbara Stec

Structural engineer for staircase: Bollinger+ Grohmann

Executive architect: Spacesmith

Lighting consultant: Metis

Landscape designer: Miranda Brooks

Photos courtesy: Kevin Scott

