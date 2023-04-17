Quadrum studio designs the Péché Cafè in St. Petersburg

Delicious shades of cookies, pistachios and coffee in the project of the Quadrum studio.

Péché is a small confectionery in the heart of St. Petersburg. For this premises, the architects opted for a minimalist style with sober colours.

Grey, one of the colors that reflects the city of St. Petersburg, is the protagonist of the entire space, from floor to ceiling, interspersed with warm nuances of pistachio and coffee.



The main decorative element is the curvilinear suspended structure that crosses the whole environment. The soft lines give liveliness to an overall rather rigorous atmosphere.

A large table, where guests can make new acquaintances or communicate in company, is positioned in the center of the room. Along the perimeter there are solid wood tables complemented by armchairs and poufs, while a mirrored wall visually doubles the space.



The austere bar counter enhances the baked goods displayed in a large, bright display case.

Location Saint Petersburg, Russia

Architecture Firm Quadrum Studio

Photos courtesy Olga Melekesseva

