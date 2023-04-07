Ralph Lauren opens luxury concept store in Miami’s Design District

Ralph Lauren has opened a new luxury concept store in Miami’s Design District, showcasing the brand’s vision of timeless luxury.

The 4,135 square-foot store takes inspiration from contemporary yachts and waterfront residences, with warm teak wood plank and white tile flooring, paired with blond mahogany wood millwork and stainless steel and black ebonised detailing.

Ralph Lauren Home furniture and a collection of bold, modern artwork complete the space’s rich layering.

Interactive digital screens within the store will unlock the full breadth of Ralph Lauren products, allowing customers to discover and explore any item available in North America, book interactive styling appointments, integrate their wish lists, and more.

The store will offer a curated selection of men’s Purple Label and women’s collection apparel and accessories, along with one-of-a-kind handbags and accessories exclusive to the Design District location.