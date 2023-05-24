Davide Groppi “Spazio Esperienze” in Seoul

Davide Groppi’s light expands in Asia, in the heart of the South Korean capital, with the opening of the new Spazio Esperienze Seoul.

A story that expands in always different and unexpected backgrounds, as light does.

A story that today lands in Seoul with the idea to extend itself more and more, in national and international contexts, followingthe light’s innate aptitude: spreading.

Laid out over two floors, the space dialogues with the furnishing complements, including the works of the artist Jiana Kim. The rhythm is marked by our lights, in a thin balance of solids and voids, spaces and emotions.

Davide Groppi “Spazio Esperienze” has been inspired by two different but complementary schools: Scandinavian and Japanese.

Davide Groppi lamps resonate with Northern European design: vintage objects and furniture. Northern European design is an example from from which the company takes its inspiration: the ability to work from the essential character ofthings, creating a unique and recognisable style in a fresh, functional, clear and linear manner.

Furthermore, there is an essential quality in what it does that recalls Japanese culture, which shares with Northern Europeanculture the mystique of purity, the ability to work from the essential character of things and to lighten rather than adding.

Davide Groppi’s works share with these diverse cultures the constant search for a delicate light, that reveals itself only after curiosity about where it is coming from manifests itself. It is a light that rises.

That’s when the surprise comes. That’s the magic.

“What we are looking for in our “Spazio Esperienze” is astonishment in the eyes of those who perceive what is behind ourlamps: that subtle balance of light we attempt to create every day. We want to provide our visitors with an unforgettable experience, something intense and intimate to light up their dreams,and give them a reason to return.” say the managers of the company.



Danord vintage Scandinavian design furniture