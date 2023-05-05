Ginori 1735 opening its first store in Seoul

Ginori 1735 debuts in South Korea with the opening of its first store in the heart of Seoul.

Ginori 1735, the expression of the Italian excellence in the field of luxury and lifestyle, one of the world’s leading brands in pure porcelain and in the design, announces the exclusive opening of its first store in South Korea.

The opening marks the start of a direct presence of the Florentine brand in the country.

Developed in collaboration with the South Korean actress and model Ko So-young, the new store is inspired by the colours and decorations of the Oriente Italiano collection, the most iconic pattern of the brand, and it offers Korean enthusiasts all the best-selling Ginori 1735 collections.

The new opening is a perfect part of the international expansion strategy of Ginori 1735 and of its positioning in the luxury market through a distribution network which includes its ecommerce channel that reaches over 31 countries globally, its Florence, Milan, Sesto Fiorentino and Paris flagship stores, selected dealers in Italy and a presence in high-level Department

Stores and multi-brand Specialty Stores all over the world.

An ambitious commitment of the Maison, which focuses strongly on retail and on an international development strategy in an optimistic and determined way and that fits in with all the activities carried out over the course of recent years.

“We are honoured to announce the opening of our new store in South Korea, an important event that marks a further step forward in the international growth and development of Ginori 1735, in which Seoul plays a key role” comments Alain Prost, Chairman and CEO of Ginori 1735. “In the new Seoul store are exposed Ginori 1735’s unique products, result of dedication and passion for quality and synonymous of craftsmanship and Made in Italy in the world. I am therefore certain that with the support of Ko So-young this opening will allow a further brand development at a global level.”