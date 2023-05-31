A Journey Together – “Farmonia” Destination

Mottigliengo is the hyper-specialized leading company that has been operating for thirty years in the exclusive sector of “turnkey” renovation of Pharmacies.

In a scenery of epochal changes that have affected “our” world, and which has seen the disappearance of renowned Competitor realities, the Company has set its strategy on the quality of the 100% made in Italy product in collaboration with the ICAS company, on the quality of service, on the quality of people.



The great success that is leading to an exponential growth in turnover is concrete proof of this.

Architect Marco Mottigliengo has created a new format “Farmonia” which expresses an original and innovative idea of Pharmacy: it represents a “journey” in which our professionals actively and organizationally accompany the Pharmacy Team for an agreed time, beyond which it will be able to carry on the method acquired independently.

Management of innovative services, organization of events and pre-coded schedules, team training, selectivity in purchases, professional category management, digitalization support are the pluses that Mottigliengo transfers to its Pharmacist customers.

In “Farmonia” the environment is characterized by light tones, inserts in natural wood, details in stabilized green; everything seems to combine to convey a relaxing and harmonic sensation of quality. The same flexible and magnetic communication is inserted in a soft and elegant way, thanks to the Chemsystem accessories.

Architect Marco Mottigliengo argues that there is a philosophical scaffolding behind “Farmonia”, an “integrated humanism” in which the Pharmacy company is life, family, solidarity, help and harmony between people, equilibrium between profit and gift. Feelings pervading it are humanity, grace and kindness

“A good idea that starts from mind and crosses the soul becomes a better idea”.

We are ready to share and continue “our” journey with the enthusiasm and professionalism that distinguishes us and with people, professionals and companies who intend to specialize in our Pharmacy world, in Italy and abroad (contact: motti.lavoraconnoi@gmail.com).

As support of this initiative, the company provides the largest showroom in Europe exclusively dedicated to pharmacies with building materials, machinery, furnishings and integrated communication.

by