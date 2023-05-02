Sportano’s first physical store experience

Sportano is a start-up and digital-led brand for whom Dalziel & Pow created its first physical store experience, connecting its online offer with a new experiential flagship experience, to better connect, engage and serve its customers.

The Sportano store launched late in 2022 in Warsaw.

This is an innovative new proposition offering a showrooming experience that works alongside fast and convenient digital fulfilment, and in-store order and collect services.

The offer includes Outdoor, Cycling, Soccer and Team Sports, Tech, Winter and Water Sports, and more, with ranges from the smallest accessory to large-scale, high-value equipment.

Throughout the space are a variety of test and trial experiences and services across Bike Fitting and Servicing, Equipment Rental and Repair, Outdoor Activities, and a compact Cafe for increased dwell time. This is a destination, category-defining new retail format.



The design is robust, with an almost factory feel, contrasting with a layer of interactive, environmental, and promotional digital messaging that supports the brand story and customer journey. It is scalable, with an emphasis on an endless aisle, where no space could ever be sufficient to present al the brand can offer.

Dalziel & Pow created the Experience Vision and designed all aspects of the customer journey, planning, store environment, and in-store brand communications.

Photos courtesy Katarzyna Klimkowska