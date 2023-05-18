Sustainable teahouse made from food waste will be on display at Venice Architecture Biennale 2023

The Veneti-An Tea House designed by Tokyo-based Mitsubishi Jisho Design architects Takaaki Fuji, Hiroya Inage, and De Yuan Kang will be exhibited at Giardini Marinaressa Gardens from 20 May to 26 November 2023 as part of Time Space Existence, a European Cultural Center exhibition held in parallel with the Venice Architecture Biennale 2023.

Veneti-An Tea House is a contemporary teahouse inspired by traditional Japanese culture that explores themes of sustainability and the environment.

The teahouse in this exhibit is a prototype being displayed for the first time ever.

Around the world, tea offers an opportunity for people to communicate and connect; Veneti-An was conceived as a site of renewed connection.

Intercultural connection is symbolized by the name Veneti-An, a play on the English word “Venetian” and the Japanese word “an,” which means “simple hut” and is often incorporated into the names of teahouses.

The design is universal in that it can be reproduced anywhere in the world, yet it embodies the particularity of each installation site. Particularization is achieved through creative use of latitude and local food waste.

By adjusting the joint angles to match the latitude of each site where the teahouse is constructed, the form becomes unique and lets in or blocks an optimal amount of sunlight (for instance, the latitude of Venice is about 45 degrees, so the joint angles used there are 45 degrees).

Local food waste is used to manufacture the components of the teahouse, reducing garbage. This prototype uses food concrete made from pasta and coffee grounds, two common types of food waste in Italy.

After the exhibit ends, the components can be disassembled and reused in shelves, tables, chairs, or other furniture.

Veneti-An Tea House

Pre-Opening: 18 – 19 May 2023

Exhibition: 20 May – 26 November 2023

Location: Riva dei Sette Martiri, 1364, 30122 Venezia , Italy

Design and Construction:

Takaaki FUJI (Mitsubishi Jisho Design and tyfa / Takaaki Fuji + Yuko Fuji Architecture)

Hiroya INAGE (Mitsubishi Jisho Design) De Yuan KANG (Mitsubishi Jisho Design Asia)

Production / Collaborators:

Kota Machida (fabula) / Manufacturing of food waste components

Mitsuru Muroshima (Muroshima Seiko) / Manufacturing of molds for food waste components

Nippon Kako-Kizai / Manufacturing of paper-waste tubes

Osamu Oide (SilicaGen) / Waterproofing treatment

Shuji Nakano (IWS) / Manufacturing of cork flooring materials

Photography

Shohei Yokoyama / Japan

Yuta Sawamura / Venice



Organized by:

European Cultural Center Venice Biennale Time Space Existence 2023