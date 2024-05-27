In-store Asia 2024: the leading trade fair for retail on the Indian subcontinent held for the 15th time

In-store Asia, the most important trade fair for retail resources and investments in store design, visual merchandising and in-store marketing on the Indian subcontinent will again be held in Mumbai from 13 to 15 June 2024. Over the course of the 15 years of its existence it has become established as the biggest get-together of retail decision-makers in India. Here, over 4,500 players from retail, consulting and services, manufacturers as well as retail solution providers come together in order to drive innovations in a rapidly developing retail landscape.

Innovative products and solutions for the retail sectors

Visitors to In-store Asia have the opportunity to discover a wide variety of exhibitors showcasing their innovative products and solutions for the retail sectors including:

Point-of-Purchase (POP) displays and interactive flatscreens

Visual Merchandising (VM) and store fittings

Signage and graphic design solutions

Retail technologies for improving customer retention

Tailor-made store design services

Start-up initiatives for the retail sector

The 2-day conference at In-store Asia provides a platform for discussions about current retail trends in India and the world over. More than 40 key speakers from India and abroad will share their forecasts, latest trends and use cases on the topics of retail markets, retail experience design, sustainability, visual merchandising, retail technology and store fitting under the inspiring motto “Connected, Collaborative, Conscious”.

VM&RD Retail Design Awards and the VM Challenge

Highlights at the trade fair amongst others include the VM&RD Retail Design Awards and the VM Challenge, two events that honour special achievements and innovations in visual merchandising and store fitting. The VM&RD Retail Design Awards acknowledge outstanding store fitting projects in a total of 24 categories. The VM Challenge is a unique live window display contest for the visual merchandising community where six teams compete to dress a window on a given theme.

For more information and trade fair admission tickets go to www.instoreasia.in

In-store Asia will be held at Bombay Exhibition Centre from 13 to 15 June 2024.