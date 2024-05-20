Sushidokoro Yamada by Phenomena design studio

Tokyo based Phenomena design studio sign the project for the new Ginza’s Sushidokoro Yamada.

The restaurant, which was originally located in a corner of a building on Ginza 7-chome, has been relocated to the 3rd floor of Granbell Square, a newly built commercial complex in the same Ginza 7-chome area.

The L-shaped counter inside the store has 10 seats. The top, pedestal, and table are made of solid Japanese cypress, and the floor pillars are made of Kobushi logs, giving a sense of natural materials. The sides are finished with a woodgrain lacquer finish to create a space. The elements of a shoin-style tea room were combined into a sushi restaurant. There is a shrine installed in front of the counter, and a storage area behind the seats where you can store clothes, bags, carry-on cases, etc.

The menu focuses on 15 pieces of nigiri, aged seeds, and the restaurant attempts to highlight the story the chef is weaving as a space, giving it a dignified appearance by eliminating vanity.

Location Ginza, Tokyo
Design Phenomena
Lead architect Takushi Tanaka
Photo credits Norihito Yamauchi

