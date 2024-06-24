Hotel Estense project by ovre.design

Experience the authentic Romagna region with a contemporary, innovative, and forward-looking spirit. ovre.design®, a studio specializing in artistic direction, interior, and product design in luxury hospitality, has recently redesigned the Hotel Estense. This modern and welcoming hotel is located in the heart of the seaside resort of Gatteo Mare.

With the Hotel Estense project, ovre.design® steps into a context deeply rooted in Italian hospitality culture, developing a design concept that aims to create memorable experiences through a customer experience focused on “creating emotions.”

Romagnole regional traditions and modern and sophisticated design

To enhance the value of the stay, this experience combines Romagnole regional traditions with modern and sophisticated design. ovre.design® managed some rooms and restaurant area renovations by optimizing the layout and expanding the range of proposed services. The goal is to a attract a broader hotel clientele: from young people to the so-called “new old,” seniors open to new experiences.

The restaurant spans a surface area of 300 square meters. A distinctive feature of the venue is the innovative design created by ovre.design®, which allows for dual use of the space.

In the evening, custom-designed furniture is transformed to display fine wine labels, with two sliding panels concealing the coffee area, which is visible during breakfast. The walls are adorned with green tiles, imparting a sense of relaxation and elegance to the environment.









Proceeding further inside, the first buffet area on the side features an original decoration of kitchen rolling pins mounted on the wall, chosen to evoke Emilia-Romagna culinary traditions and to reference the restaurant’s name, “Mattarelli.” The buffet features a showcooking space and a counter with some refrigerated sections underneath, designed without external plates but integrated into the surface.

The restaurant offers various seating options, next to a multifunctional area equipped with a TV screen, there are social tables and banquettes of different heights intended for meetings and coworking. The focus on design and functionality makes the environment versatile, welcoming and perfect for any time of day. To completes the layout, a small grab-and-go area allows customers to assemble their own lunch baskets for the beach.

The Riviera theme

ovre.design® also revamped the restaurant’s ceiling, incorporating wooden coffered ceilings adorned with lamps and hanging plants, giving the space a dynamic and characterful look, along with a green ambiance. The Riviera theme is highlighted by decorative umbrellas on the columns, evoking the charm of the coastal resort.

The green and sustainable aspect is also reflected in the materials chosen for the furnishings made with wood-effect laminates produced from recycled scraps. This innovative choice promotes responsible and environmentally friendly design while enhancing the restaurant’s aesthetic, with the elegance and uniqueness that have always characterized ovre.design® projects.

Moving to the upper floors, ovre.design® undertook the renovation of several rooms and corridor areas, creating refined and welcoming spaces. Ranging from 18 to 30 sqm, the rooms feature soft and natural tones, enhanced with wood-effect elements. Each room is equipped with unique walk-in closets, inspired by the typical beach cabins of Romagna region.

The bed headboards are meticulously designed, combining wall paint with wooden inserts with wall mounted lights. The taupe color of the headboard is repeated in the decorative bands on the ceiling and floor, creating a harmonious color scheme throughout the room. All furniture were carefully selected or custom-designed by ovre.design®, guaranteeing high quality in every aspect.













The bathroom design incorporates the same tiles used in the restaurant area, with a warm and inviting terracotta color that brightens the spaces. Not only this color choice provides a sense of continuity throughout the entire structure, but it also contributes to creating an intimate and relaxing atmosphere, ideal for guests seeking comfort and uniqueness.

Special attention was also given to the corridor areas, where a theme of white and green stripes serves as a common thread harmoniously connecting various hotel spaces. This theme is echoed on the walls above the room doors. The interior project curated by ovre.design® stands out for its attention to detail and meticulous selection of lighting elements, which are strategically positioned to enhance the visual effect of photographs chosen to decorate the corridors. Installed to interact with photographs by content creator Fabio Rolleri, the lights create a dynamic effects to the spaces. The marine-themed photographs evoke the landscape and atmosphere, both inside and outside Hotel Estense.

ovre.design®‘s project has transformed the interior of Hotel Estense into an authentic place that invites guests to enjoy their vacation with joy, relaxation, well-being, curiosity, and interest, appreciating the present and the connections with others and the local area.

Location: Gatteo Mare, Forlì-Cesena, Italy

Interior design & Lighting: ovre.design®

Project Team: Arch. Anna Manfredi, Arch. Giulia Delpiano, Corrado Conti

Project management: Hospitality Project

Strategy: Nicola Delvecchio (teamwork)

Contract: Bonfante Contract

Photo: Fabio Rolleri