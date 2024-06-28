Huguet collaborates with Jasper Morrison on Can Pa, a Bakery promoted by Social Organization Esment in Majorca

Huguet is proud to announce its participation in the Can Pa project, the new bakery designed by Jasper Morrison for balear social organization Esment. This project stands out not only for its beauty but also for its social impact, reflecting the values of design and social responsibility shared by Huguet.

Huguet contributed to this project by manufacturing the exterior wall of the bakery, reviving and updating an old technique of creating letters with different terrazzo to display the Can Pa logo. The typography is a Mario Eskenazi’s design. For this project, Jasper Morrison also design a custom bench and table for the terrace, developing a new system that allows for easy assembly and disassembly, adapting to the needs of the space and facilitating its recycling once its useful life has ended (in fact, in hundreds of years). These pieces have been produced by Huguet as well.

The tiles used in the interior of the bakery are a classic size of 25x25x1.7 cm in red color, and the curved clay ceiling pieces are also available through Huguet. These unique, natural and handmade pieces, product of a centuries-old tradition from the Mediterranean, not only add a touch of elegance and functionality but also reflect commitment to quality and innovation of every Huguet products.









Can Pa, located at Avenida Joan Miró, 37 in the heart of the El Terreno neighborhood in Majorca, offers a wide variety of bakery products, including natural sourdough bread, sweet and savory pastries, chocolates, ice creams, and desserts. This new space is also significant for its team, composed by people with support needs and led by an experienced professional, and represents an important boost for the bakery’s activity by generating training, occupation, and employment opportunities for 40 people with intellectual disabilities and 9 bakery professionals.

The Can Pa project is part of the Gomila neighborhood regeneration initiative promoted by Camper

The project shows the beauty and attention to detail that characterize both Can Pa and the Huguet works. Can Pa is another example of Huguet’s commitment to excellence and innovation in design, always with a focus on positive community impact.

Huguet is a family-run company that has been manufacturing hydraulic tiles, cement pieces and terrazzo since 1933. Huguet, from its factory in Campos, Mallorca, has so far collaborated with architects and designers such as Pentagram, Herzog & de Meuron, Barozzi Veiga, Martínez Lapeña and Elias Torres, Lluís Clotet, Carme Pinós, Alberto Lievore, Sybilla, Alfredo Häberli, David Chipperfield, Caruso St John, Patricia Urquiola, Sergison Bates or MVRDV. The construction boom of the 60s ended with almost all the factories that existed in Mallorca. Huguet in those years focused its business on the production of concrete beams and vaults. One of the projects that were built in those years with Huguet products is Jorn Utzon’s Can Lis and Can Felis.

