Luisa Spagnoli Beach Take Over and Pop-Up in Capri

Luisa Spagnoli announces the launch of an exclusive summer experience at one of Capri’s most iconic beach establishments: Da Luigi ai Faraglioni. From June 14th to September 15th, 2024, the beach will be fully branded Luisa Spagnoli, transforming the picturesque setting of the Faraglioni into an oasis of elegance and refinement, characterized by the brand’s iconic yellow color.

Throughout the summer season, Da Luigi ai Faraglioni will be adorned with the colors and style of Luisa Spagnoli. Guests will be able to immerse themselves in a unique atmosphere where every detail, from the beach club area to the restaurant, will reflect the unmistakable elegance of the brand.

In addition to the beach club customization, Luisa Spagnoli announces the opening—during the same summer period- of an exclusive pop-up store at La Canzone del Mare, offering visitors the chance to discover and purchase the latest collections from the brand in a unique and charming setting.

Exclusively for the pop-up store, a capsule collection in collaboration with Reina Olga, a renowned swimwear brand, will be available. This collection combines the timeless elegance of Luisa Spagnoli with the modern and vibrant spirit of Reina Olga, offering a blend of unique pieces perfect for the Capri summer

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Da Luigi ai Faraglioni for this special project”, said Nicoletta Spagnoli, CEO of Luisa Spagnoli. “Capri is an iconic destination, and we are proud to bring our vision of style and sophistication to one of the most beautiful places in the world. This project represents a unique opportunity to provide our customers with an unforgettable experience, immersing them in the world of Luisa Spagnoli.”

