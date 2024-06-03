Rolex Tower in Ginza by Gwenael Nicolas, of Curiosity

The new Rolex flagship store occupies four floors of the iconic new Rolex Tower, which has become a prominent presence on Ginza’s Chuo-Dori Avenue in Tokyo. The store’s interior and facade were designed by Gwenael Nicolas, of Curiosity.

As befits a prestigious watch brand and a unique location, the store is a sophisticated yet inviting space that seamlessly blends tradition and modernity. In a subtle dialogue, Rolex’s identity contrasts and merges with Tokyo’s and Japan’s sense of hospitality and sophistication.

The building has an iconic appearance that reflects the brand’s identity through its exterior. The façade showcases the iconic Rolex bezel pattern in a dynamic yet delicate metalwork, crafted on different gradations from bottom to top to emphasize the dynamic effect. The glass façade shimmers with a unique double bezel pattern thanks to the metal mesh produced in Kyoto, embedded in the glass. In a kinetic effect, the pattern changes depending on the viewer’s angle.

The interior retail space is clearly visible from the outside through a large green stone gate that frames the entrance, like a bridge from the vibrancy of the street to the tranquility of the store. Upon entering, the visitor is guided through the flow of the space, encountering a dynamic view with a sophisticated and layered atmosphere that reflects the delicate aesthetics created by the subtle palette of materials, travertine, Sen wood and frosted glass.

A dynamic space

The dynamism of the space is emphasized by the large double-layered glass element that floats above the circular displays, creating a space within a space, and by the circular counter, which makes effective use of mirror reflections behind wooden louvers

Tokyo is a city that bridges the past and the future, where reality and vision harmonize; the space invites visitors to immerse themselves in a unique, dedicated environment, a 360° digital frame that allows them to discover another dimension of the Rolex world.

The space is carefully designed to invite the customer to continue their journey to the upper floors. The symbolic lift catches the eye, surrounded by spiral staircases with travertine and wooden louvers that convey a sense of warmth and welcoming. In addition to its function as a lift connecting four floors, the symbol serves as a monumental feature in the space.

The second floor welcomes visitors with an open space leading to a series of salons. The main feature is a large bar in the iconic green stone and lacquer. The deep green bar area not only entertains special guests inside the store but also diffuses the brand’s essence to the street with its iconic color, visible from the street.













Modernity and timelessness

The sales areas extend throughout the space, with a series of private niches carved into large travertine walls. The delicate balance between modernity and timelessness is expressed through the materials: a mesh frame filters the intimacy of the visitors.

Located on the third floor, the private salon is reserved exclusively for esteemed guests. The warm hospitality space is designed with carefully selected materials including deep green lacquer finishes and stone, to create a distinctly Japanese feel. Its presence and status convey a sense of refined luxury.

Each room has been carefully curated by Curiosity to express the unique individuality of each model and collection. The library wall features artwork that perfectly captures the essence of the brand’s signature models, with original pieces commissioned from Japanese artists.

The basement floor is dedicated to providing exceptional service and experiences to the customers with a visible laboratory of highly skilled technicians, the brand’s superior craftsmanship fosters a sense of curiosity and excitement among customers. A “Movement” gallery introduces customers to the diversity and sophistication of the watches’ complexity and precision, highlighting their professional craftsmanship.

The store has been meticulously designed from the exterior to the interior, working with local artisans and artists to provide a unique introduction to the collection, a curated storytelling presentation and artisan hospitality, bringing all the dignity of an established watchmaker to Ginza and Tokyo.

Location Ginza, Tokyio

Design Curiosity

Photo credits Satoshi Shigeta