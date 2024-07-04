Drawn to a successful close: In-store Asia 2024 focusing on innovation and growth

The 15th In-store Asia 2024, the most relevant trade fair for retail resources and investment in store designs, visual merchandising and in-store marketing on the Indian subcontinent, has drawn to a successful close. From 13 to 15 June numerous exhibitors and retailers got together at the Bombay Exhibition Center in Mumbai to network and experience the latest trends and innovations in the industry.

Outstanding exhibitor attendance and visitor numbers

Registering more than 5,500 trade visitors, including many decision-makers and representatives of well-known retail brands, In-store Asia 2024 exceeded all expectations and confirmed its position as the industry’s leading platform. The three trade fair days played out in a lively atmosphere with many business leads. Delighting at the good response Millie Contractor, General Manager at Messe Düsseldorf India, says: “In-store Asia 2024 has been a resounding success. The energy, innovation and collaboration witnessed here will undoubtedly propel the Indian retail industry forward.”

Leading solutions providers presented a comprehensive line-up of innovative products and solutions, which are required for installing modern, connected and targeted Points of Sale. Exhibits included POP and interactive displays, visual merchandising solutions and retail technologies, shopfittings complete with lighting, signage and display mannequins as well as retail designs. The event provided visitors including the decision-makers of retail brands as well as service providers, architects, designers, marketeers and retail specialists with a perfect setting for networking, exchanging ideas and forging strategic partnerships.

Testimonials for In-store Asia 2024

“This was the first year for us at In-store Asia and we are glad that we participated because we saw a lot of footfall and tremendous business opportunity coming our way as a result of the event”, states Rakesh Kumar Thakur, Director at Autumnwood Retail Solutions.

Satvinder Singh, Managing Director at Satin Neo Dimensions, a long-standing partner, shares his experience, “It was good to see a steady flow of brands walking in and had great interactions with the industry. We have had serious discussions on how the retail industry will move forward in India this year, an overall good experience.”

Neha Chowdhry, Visual Merchandising & Design Manager at AmorePacific India – Sulwhasoo, Laneige, Innisfree & Etude, a panellist at one of the sessions, says, “I am very glad to see peers from visual merchandising community as well as the other panellists. The booth setups were amazing and it was good to interact with all the vendors in one place. A lot of innovation is happening in retail space across all verticals.”

Trade fair highlights included:

VM&RD Retail Design Awards: The prestigious Awards recognised outstanding examples of retail design and visual merchandising. Over 300 submissions in 24 categories by more than 40 companies were assessed by a jury composed of international design experts.

VM Challenge: 40 visual merchandisers from more than 20 enterprises competed with each other in six teams in a live window-dressing competition to create imaginative decorations on the theme of “Surreal Chic” in 60 minutes.

Focal Points: Skechers, Lifestyle, Pepe Jeans and Ace Turtle impressed participants with innovatively dressed shop windows demonstrating the strength of creative design in retail.

The next In-store Asia will be held from 22 to 24 May 2025.