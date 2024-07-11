IGLO Architects designed a shopping center in Dakar

Diamniadio Mall, which was realized with Summa investment and is expected to be completed in late 2024, was planned taking into account the climate, geography and environmental factors of the region.

IGLO Architects, led by architects Zafer Karoglu and Esen Akyar, providing architectural design, project, and implementation services on a national and international scale across various sectors, has designed a shopping center in Dakar, the capital of Senegal, for Summa, one of the leading construction companies internationally. In the functional layout of Diamniadio Mall, which was designed by taking into account the climate, geography and environmental factors of the region, the shopping center was divided into two main sections: The first section includes markets and shops, while the second section includes a food court and activity spaces.









The facade

In the facade design of the shopping center, color tones harmonious with the geographical features were preferred, while a double-skinned structure was designed. This approach not only accommodates mass movements but also achieves a more dynamic appearance. Technical areas, service zones and circulation networks were planned considering the possibility of future expansions in both directions and in different stages.

The Food court

The ‘food court’ courtyard, formed with a retreat movement in the mass, features refreshing water features and shading measures to provide microclimate control. The courtyard is positioned to protect visitors from region-specific sandstorms. To enable the ‘food court’ area to be used late into the night independently from the shopping center, a separate circulation network was created. ‘Skylight’ windows used to harness daylight indoors are vertically oriented to mitigate the disruptive effects of direct sunlight and sand accumulation typical of the Equatorial region.

The ongoing construction site of Diamniadio Mall is planned to be completed and opened to the public by late 2024.

Architectural Project: Iglo Architects

Employer: Summa Construction