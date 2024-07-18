The renaissance of fashion: Mazzola, the epicenter of the Soccavo district in Naples

In the beating heart of the Soccavo district in Naples, stands a temple of fashion, a reference point for lovers of style and urban chic: Mazzola. It is not just a clothing store, but a real emporium where design blends with trend, creating a unique experience for anyone who crosses its threshold.

In an era where the fashion world is constantly evolving, Mazzola stands as a beacon of stability and innovation, a place where tradition is combined with modernity to create a timeless experience. Thanks to the creative genius of Carmine Abate and the determination of Simona and Paola Mazzola, the renaissance of fashion has found a home in the heart of Soccavo, lighting up the streets with its timeless splendor.

The contrast between black and white dominates the space

Abate’s architectural genius has transformed Mazzola into a work of modern art, keeping the soul of the place intact while projecting it into the future. The contrast between black and white dominates the space, creating a minimalist trendy atmosphere that welcomes customers with grace and urban style.

Inside, every detail has been expertly taken care of. The floor, a harmonious composition of white tiles, provides an elegant setting for the wide assortment of clothing. The ceiling, painted deep black, evokes a sense of intimacy and mystery, while the white walls reflect light delicately, illuminating the spaces with an enveloping brightness.













The dressing rooms, in line with the entire project, are another testimony of a refined trend. Completely black, they are closed by laminated effect leather curtains, in a shiny silver that adds a touch of luxury to the dress fitting process. The same leathers are used for the poufs that allow customers to sit down, creating an enveloping and indulgent shopping experience.

The highlight of the entire space is the case

An imposing structure, which stands like a monolith in the center of the store, representing the true “altar” of the space. Completely clad in steel- effect laminate, the case embodies the fusion of functionality and design, offering a focal point that catches the eye and enchants the imagination.

The creative minds behind this revolutionary project are Simona and Paola Mazzola, young entrepreneurs who embody the bold and innovative vision that made this transformation possible. With their entrepreneurial spirit and passion for fashion, they have made Mazzola not only a selling point, but a must-visit destination for anyone looking to immerse themselves in the art of urban chic and trendy style.

Mazzola is not just a name, but an icon of urban style and trend that has enchanted customers for over twenty years with its careful selection that is always in step with the times. However, the wind of change has also blown over this historic store, bringing with it a new vision, guided by the creative mind of architect Carmine Abate.

Location Soccavo (Napoli) Italy

Area 126 sqm

Design firm Carmine Abate Architect

Designer Carmine Abate

Project manager Mario Del Prete

Team Vincenzo Genovese and Anna Del Piano

Photo credits Carlo Oriente

by