Retail and underwear…

Dear readers, by popular demand, the topic of this article is underwear retail sector. Having worked with companies such as Lovable, cK and others, our retail consultancy has dealt with this market several times. But above all from this year, we are partners of the prestigious Triumph/Sloggi brand. Therefore, we are able to make a very detailed overview of what the current situation is with all its advantages and disadvantages.

Let’s start with the monobrand channel. Certainly today the offer, as in many other sectors, is very rich thanks to a series of brands and companies that in the last 20 years have made serious investments through the opening of new stores or with product lines dedicated to this segment.

The players present in Italy, where there are permanently 59 million inhabitants, must carve out a market share in a sector that has grown in recent years, but which has recently maintained a stable trend. Obviously the challenge takes place in particular in the quality-price ratio and 2×3 promotions which have the explicit aim of exciting the final consumer are increasingly frequent.

In recent years even the underwear sector has been fascinated by the technical product, all companies have understood that to attract the consumer it was necessary to add new content, even if it is a simple bra or underpants. Today, much more attention is paid than in the past to materials which must be technical, comfortable, easily washable and long-lasting. At the same time, there are also products on the market of lower value but which obviously affect the sensitivity of the customer’s wallet.

The spread of underware, which was prevalent in the female sphere, for commercial needs has also begun to involve the male sphere. Today's man also has his own needs and is looking for a product that is increasingly suited to his image and comfort.











Retail Marketing and Visual Merchandising

In retail marketing, the underwear sector still focuses heavily on window campaigns and on attracting customer attention through display materials and initiatives that invite them to enter the store. In visual merchandising, however, it becomes increasingly important to display products so that they are easily readable and, above all, quickly available.

These aspects also concern the multi-brand sector, in which the shop-in-shop and corner methods persist, especially for those local businesses which still make up a good part of the market’s turnover today. Obviously, working in the multi-brand sector involves a series of very different difficulties compared to the mono-brand sector. We are faced with different realities, often still private and locally relevant, characterized by a strong sense of self-esteem and a poor ability to listen.

Despite this, there are often entrepreneurs who understand the opportunity to form partnerships with various brands, allowing some spaces inside the store for the installation of furniture or POP material, in order to personalize their point of sale. To confirm what has been described, brands often offer a periodic visual merchandising service to give inspiration and a boost to sell-out.

On everything you have read, we asked for the opinion of an expert, the architect Simona Fiore:

“Working for many years in the retail sector, specifically in the instore marketing, I have acquired great experience in understanding what the display dynamics can be, especially in the wholesale channel. For this reason, with XT we have been able to develop the display guidelines for this channel, that is, suggestions, indications, and real support for those shopkeepers who have to manage many brands within a single commercial container. As we know, these companies often find themselves in difficulty because they have to manage a large quantity of product in small spaces, and are often not aligned with monobrand stores. The idea is precisely to adapt the company display guidelines to points of sale with different types of display structures, but with a fundamental message: “everything that cannot be seen is not sold”.

The greatest challenge – continues architect Simona Fiore – is to understand what the display difficulties of a point of sale can be and how these can be overcome, with the aim of correctly communicating the brand’s corporate image. After a first semester of testing we experienced how the sharing of exhibition guidelines in this channel brought about great interest, but still some small resistance… such as the shop window for example! The concept that the more I display the more I sell is hard to eradicate! In any case, we believe that the fundamental idea of ​​improving the readability of the point of sale is absolutely shared and understood by everyone; after all, we are all attracted by what is tidy, legible and clearly visible… but above all shoppable!

by Paolo Zanardi, XT Retail

