The Shortlist for the Creative Retail Awards 2024 is Live!

After a close-fought judging process the shortlisted entries have been named.

At a crucial time for the industry, The Creative Retail Awards is the ultimate celebration of innovation and excellence in retail, leisure and hospitality design. It allows retailers and creatives from around the world to compete for glory in a range of categories, culminating in a glittering awards presentation in London, a global hub for the creative industries.

Organised by the Shop & Display Equipment Association (SDEA) in conjunction with 365 Retail, the Creative Retail Awards has become a much-anticipated fixture in the industry calendar.

Hundreds of entries in 22 categories have been pored over by this year’s panel of expert judges. Categories recognise excellence in specialist areas such as retail lighting and technology and in specific retail categories.

Winners and runners-up will be announced on 19 September.

As retail goes through its latest evolution, driven by changing customer demands and new technology, innovation and creativity has become an even more important factor in determining success.

“Judging this year’s Creative Retail Awards has been an inspiring experience. The calibre of the entries is truly impressive, showcasing how the industry, after a period of uncertainty is now embracing a bright and innovative future” says Tim Nash, one of the judges this year.

The Judging panel for the 2024 Creative Retail Awards consisted of:

Retail industry expert and commentator Andrew Busby , now strategy lead at CX design agency Industrious.

, now strategy lead at CX design agency Industrious. Dalziel and Pow co-founder David Dalziel , a globally-recognised design figure responsible for some of our most familiar stores.

, a globally-recognised design figure responsible for some of our most familiar stores. SaveTheHighStreet.org board member and former British Display Society director John Abbate, who worked for brands including Ralph Lauren and Levi Strauss before working as a designer and educator.