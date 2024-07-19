Studio Antoine Mège unveils a new concept for The Frankie Shop in Paris

The Frankie Shop has taken its presence in the French capital to the next level by establishing a shop-in-shop at Galeries Lafayette, a renowned city’s department stores. Situated on the second floor of the department store’s main building, the unit features an interior design crafted by French architect and designer Antoine Mège.

A curved partition, clad in raw black cork enhanced by rigorous craftsmanship, divides the space and forms the backdrop of the setting. This material invites us to a multisensory experience. From its manufacturing by cooking oak bark, it retains a delicate aroma with hints of wood fire. Its matte, dark texture absorbs light providing a backdrop enhances the clothing.

Large mirrors that play with perspectives, metal clothing rack and a tiered display clad in white cork are aligned with the partition, adding to the visual dynamic of the setting. The sales counter, also covered in white cork, effortlessly harmonises with the display. The corridor where the fitting rooms are situated is entirely clad in black cork, creating a sense of seclusion, and the fitting rooms themselves boast minimalist furnishings by Donald Judd which seamlessly match the chosen aesthetic.











The Frankie Shop‘s new shop-in-shop at Galeries Lafayette carries select items from the brand’s women’s collection.

Location Galeries Lafayette Haussmann, Paris

Design Antoine Mège

by