Temporary Design is easy with Planium

Three seconds represents the maximum time to attract the attention of a visitor in transit. A few minutes longer, however, the same visitor will remain in a comfortable and welcoming environment. To create a scenography of beauty and elegance, Planium by Terenzi Srl provides metal finishes and surfaces applicable with immediate and removable systems, ideal solutions for temporary installations.

Let us look at some interesting examples together

ABA Arredamenti Spa of Arezzo was the protagonist at the SIGEP trade fair in Rimini some time ago. The Tuscan company is a leader in catering furniture: a participation in the professional event dedicated to the sector is natural.

The exhibition space, externally dominated by the colors blue and orange, was characterized by the two symbolic products of Planium: 120sqm of a fascinating and ferritic Calamine, with a dark color tending towards anthracite and with indefinite streaks, and the MG01 magnetic Floor, which allows quick and dry installation by laying the underlying magnetic PVC.

With the international partner Nexion International Planium renews a precious collaboration in a special support.

In an innovative booth, where flashes of decisive creativity emerge, Planium flooring fits intothe context with style and accuracy. It is Metal that presents ceramics once again, confirming the success of the previous edition. Nexion International is the only manufacturer of Made in India Italian design sintered stone slabs in the top segment of the country’s ceramic industry. The 160sqm surface is covered with Calamine plates in the 600×1200 mm format; these are large rectangles that are positioned with the MG01 Magnetic Floor system.

In both cases, speed and effectiveness were the fundamental characteristics of this cutting-edge installation, which represents the jewel in the crown of the Planium offer.

To be able to create a temporary walkable space with extreme speed that can be subsequently relocated, one cannot help but think of Planium.

The attraction of the magnetic substrate allows for a static support of the tile. For the entire duration of the event the plates are firmly anchored to the floor below, at the end of which each individual unit can be lifted and taken away.

An installation without the use of glues or silicones guarantees the total preservation of the pre-existing substrate and allows the immediate removal of the slabs once the exposure is concluded. The use of the flooring in its entirety is therefore infinite.

The surface hosts the passage and visits of all interested parties and customers, confirming the standards of sound absorption and walking comfort for which Planium is now established.

