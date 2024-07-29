Jordan World of Flight (WOF) Beijing Sanlitun opens the first WOF store in China. WOF is Jordan’s Brand’s highest expression of basketball culture at retail. The store follows the opening of Jordan WOF locations in Milan, Tokyo Shibuya and Seoul Hongdae.

Located in Sanlitun, a popular destination in the Chaoyang District of Beijing, the store spans over 1,000 square meters and covers four stories, with each level featuring the best in Jordan streetwear and performance product.

The store features access to exclusive product, convenient pick-up experiences, customizable product and member-only events. The exclusivity starts with the Wings Collection, the highest expression of luxury streetwear ever offered by Jordan Brand. The collection will be available for purchase throughout China, including at WOF Beijing Sanlitun

“Jordan Brand has always shared a special relationship with China,” says Sarah Mensah, President, Jordan Brand. “China’s love for the game of basketball runs deep, and we’re thrilled to open Jordan World of Flight Beijing Sanlitun as our pinnacle expression of basketball culture and Jordan Brand at retail”.

The store’s aesthetic is designed to be purposely distinct from other retail stores in the area

On the first floor, WOF Beijing Sanlitun incorporates a local architectural element, 京砖, which is the same flooring material used in the Forbidden City. The entire store is a tribute to Jordan Brand’s legacy in China. The Center Court on the first floor doubles as a product showcase as well as an art installation dedicated to Jordan Brand history. The Heritage Wall is the heart and soul of the store, grounding visitors in the legacy of the brand through iconic photography and artwork. On the top floor is a premium lounge that will host special shopping experiences and serve as a gathering place for the local basketball community as well as the Jordan Brand family.















On every floor, Jordan Brand engaged local artists to create the store’s art pieces

These signature touches also appear on the store’s product. The Jordan Local Artist series highlights products co-created with Chinese street artists, such as Xiaoye. These Jordan products, like limited-edition tees, give artists a canvas to present a contemporary expression of China’s youth culture.

The store features access to convenient pick-up experiences, customizable product and member-only events. It also includes exclusive products such as the Wings Collection, the highest expression of luxury streetwear offered by Jordan Brand. The collection will be available for purchase throughout China, including at WOF Beijing Sanlitun. Another store offering, “The Workshop,” provides a hands-on personalization experience that gives shoppers an only-at- World-of-Flight opportunity to make their Jordan products uniquely their own. The customization service offers options such as Air Jordan I hot-stamp embossing, aglet engraving and apparel patching.

