Lights at high altitude – Buzzi & Buzzi illuminates Hotel Splendid 

In the middle of the enchanting Brenta Dolomites, Buzzi & Buzzi has enhanced Hotel Splendid with specially designed lighting, emphasizing the structure’s architecture and materials. This renowned four-star hotel, a landmark for ski enthusiasts and luxury lovers, completed a major renovation project in 2023. The transformation involved the lobby, walking areas, relaxation and fitness area, and lounge bar where lighting designed by Buzzi & Buzzi helped create a refined and functional atmosphere, further elevating the guest experience.

An outstanding location

Located in the center of Madonna di Campiglio, in a strategic position, Hotel Splendid confirms itself as the ideal destination for a high-level stay in the Trentino region. Thanks to Buzzi & Buzzi’s intervention, the renovated Lobby welcomes guests with light that enhances every architectural detail. The Wellness Center benefits from lighting designed to create a relaxing environment, perfect for a vacation dedicated to wellness, sports, and fun. Finally, welcomed by warm and cozy lighting, you can end the day with an aperitif accompanied by live music in the Lounge on the second floor. Buzzi & Buzzi’s approach guarantees a harmonious and high-standing experience, perfectly integrated into the elegant atmosphere of the hotel.

Dialog between materials and light

Buzzi & Buzzi’s lighting design involved the integration of lighting fixtures capable of harmoniously blending and enhancing the hotel’s architecture. These solutions managed to highlight the surfaces and details of local materials, such as natural stone and wood, used in the renovation project. The lighting by the brand created a continuum of light that enhances the elegance and functionality of the spaces, dialoging with the natural beauty of the place, without overloading it. Thanks to this collaboration, the hotel ensures a refined and non-invasive aesthetic experience, in continuity with the surrounding environment.













Innovation and design in lighting details

Buzzi & Buzzi’s lighting design made it possible to integrate lighting solutions that reflect the elegance and modernity of the spaces, ensuring a perfectly balanced atmosphere, from the pool to the relaxation and socializing areas.

For the swimming pool, the use of Genius Basic IP65, which, with its discretion and resistance to moisture, fits perfectly into the environment, enhancing the area without visually interfering. This solution integrates into the architecture, with lighting that, while essential, is designed to ensure maximum comfort.

At the heart of the hotel, the Lobby, the installation of Sidus transforms the area into an extremely welcoming place. The body, made of AirCoral®, not only illuminates the space but also purifies the air. Its diffused light allows for even and comfortable illumination, thus enhancing each guest’s experience.

The Wellness Center and the Beauty Room were equipped with Basic Square, a recessed fixture that blends harmoniously with the design of the spaces. This lighting system, characterized by total concealment and clean lines, projects light that silently dialogs with the relaxing mood needed in these areas.

For the Lounge Bar, we opted for Genius Naked Black and The Tube to create a dynamic but, at the same time, private environment. Genius Naked, with its minimal visual impact due to its hole of only 20 mm, harmonizes with the surfaces of this specific area, while The Tube, with its essential design, highlights the details above the counters and in the conversation areas, intensifying the intimacy of the place.

In private rooms and executive offices, the Y1D projector offers all its versatility. With its 360-degree orientation capability and minimalist design, this product effectively illuminates while maintaining a low visual impact, essential for spaces that require elegant discretion.

Finally, for the corridors and walking areas, we chose Phantom, which, with its refined design and step marker function, gently guides guests through the different areas of the hotel, creating light paths that enhance the visual experience without overloading the spaces.

With this project, Buzzi & Buzzi confirms its ability to interpret and implement lighting solutions that not only meet functional but also aesthetic requirements, fully respecting the natural and architectural environment.

Design by A D C architectural and interior design

Photographs by Le Michétte Creative Studio