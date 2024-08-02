In the early design stage, when the architects saw the original store, they were struck by the lush branches and the interplay of light and shadow. They remembered that a distinctive feature of Chinese architecture is its organized order, which emphasizes the symmetry of the central axis and the spatial art of circular heavens and square earth. The layout of traditional Chinese architectural space excels in axial symmetry. Therefore, in this design, the layout follows the principle of central axis symmetry, using a rectangular flow of movement to perfect the spatial layout.

Wooden structures are the mainstream in traditional Chinese architecture, composed of main components such as columns, beams and purlins. The joints between these components are connected with mortise and tenon, forming a flexible structure. Therefore, in the design, this concept was used to create a frame structure inside, which serves the purpose of dividing and at the same time connecting each area. In the design, how to balance sales and storage was also considered, and from an early stage, it was decided to use red as the main color theme for the store, with the aim of designing a cultural and creative store that breaks conventional norms.

The entire shopping flow revolves around a long central table

The variety of blind boxes and decorative items in the Lingyin Cultural and Creative Pavilion has exceeded expectations. Therefore, how to fully present these products to customers has become a key focus for the architects. In the end, it was decided to dedicate the visual center of the store to this area. The entire shopping flow revolves around a long central table, with a bridge designed to display these products.

For the internal wall sales system, perforated panels were selected as the final display form. The drawers underneath incorporate traditional mortise and tenon joints, eliminating traditional metal guides. This approach results in lighter and more precise overall workmanship. On the left side, there is a large perforated magnetic board for displaying refrigerator magnets. The unrestricted magnetic format allows for easy rearrangement to create different displays according to the season or holiday.

The combination of perforated boards and metal grids can meet various product display and sales needs. The upper design incorporates mortise and tenon joint elements, using vertical panels and horizontal extensions to enhance the visual effect. In addition, it integrates washi paper elements to simulate the texture of lanterns, creating a warm and soft atmosphere.

The retail wall on the left side is for selling bracelets. A horizontal support is designed between two perforated boards to hang and display bracelets. The lower area and the wall itself are used to place and display merchandise.

The store logo is the highlight of the entrance. Since the store is located in the Lingyin Temple Scenic Area, it is crucial to attract passing visitors. Therefore, the architects chose to place the logo on top of the building. In addition, the layered red panels enhance the entrance with a modern Chinese aesthetic.

Attention to detail

With this design, the architects sought to capture the purest form of craftsmanship through attention to detail. Therefore, when designing the storage space, traditional metal slides were eliminated and wooden tongue-and-groove joints were used for the drawers. This approach is intricate and time-consuming compared to modern industrial production methods. By reintroducing this traditional woodworking technique into a contemporary store, the architects sought to honor and revive the craftsmanship.

Location Building No. 1, Feilai Peak Scenic Area, Lingyin, Xihu District, Hangzhou, China

Area 50 sqm

Design Company Ondo Studio

Lead Designers Ruonan Cheng, Bingyu Wang

Detailed Design Xinxin Hong

Photo credit SZJ