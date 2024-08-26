Louie Castle Sycamore Hotel, Chengdu. A homage to Château de Fontainebleau, recreating French artistic legend

With construction commencing in 2008, the Louie Art Castle in Chengdu was designed by renowned French architect Anthony Béchu. Over a decade of meticulous crafting, it has nearly recreated one of the masterpieces of French classical architecture, the Château de Fontainebleau.

Based on the classical architectural style, the interior design intentionally sparks a dialogue between modern aesthetics and classical elements. Employing concise lines and bold colors, it aims to facilitate interactions among fashion sensibilities from various periods, reflecting CCD‘s design ethos for this project.

An Elegant Fusion of Classic and Modern Design

Embracing minimalism, the interior finishing favors clean, simple lines, creating a serene and unique space that exudes purity and identity. A refined palette of pure white and elegant black sets the tone, evoking sophistication and luxury. Vibrant accents of bright red lacquered panels add a humanistic touch, infusing the space with a feeling of freedom and purity. By simplifying architectural lines and optimizing furnishings details, the design creates a comfortable and pleasant artistic ambiance that transcends time.

In soft furnishings design, the sofas’ main color palette blends the black and white tones from the interior finishes, accented by vivid red highlights that contrast with the wall’s decorative paintings.

The distinctive red hues, combined with sleek modern armchairs, creates a captivating artistic ambiance. The incorporation of contemporary art into accessories, paintings, and furniture details adds a touch of sophistication. Retro floor patterns complement black and white striped modern screens, creating a striking visual statement that elevates the space.

The entire space harmoniously blends creativity, fashion essence, and vibrant lifestyle, culminating in a celebration of form and color. Every corner reveals seamless integration and coherence between details and the overall environment. Neat, precise lines and silhouettes, along with the cohesive style and color palette, contribute to a harmonized aesthetic throughout.

The space is modern, inclusive, and distinctive, imbued with significance. Art here is not isolated, but interprets and enhances people’s lives and spirits, recreating a sensual beauty through colors.

Greenhouse Restaurant: A Feast for Five Senses

Transparency, sunlight, and the floral fragrance combine to create beautiful moments in this stunning setting. Sunlight pours through the glass skylight, subtly illuminating every corner and enhancing the restaurant’s visual atmosphere. The open kitchen and dining area maximize the influx of natural light, generating a dynamic and transparent vibe.

Clean lines and colors beautifully maintain the space’s character, generating a quiet and elegant atmosphere. The transparent environment offers an exceptional sensory experience, radiating a unique, captivating charm. Every detail, from the bar counter to the corners, is meticulously crafted, creating a soothing ambiance in the sunlit setting.

Explore the Dream Castle

The guest rooms feature a prominent display of romantic French lines, and draw on a core element of French architecture, the arch, as the motif. By incorporating the aesthetics inherent in the architecture, the design creates diverse spaces and rich visual experiences. The guest rooms offer a relaxed and inviting home environment, with meticulous details showcasing a refined taste for life. The unique arched ceiling, complemented by a blend of curves and straight lines, maintains the architectural style while highlighting spatial atmosphere.























The elegant design integrates traditional elements and modern aesthetics from both the East and the West. The distinctive arches pay homage to the architecture itself, enhanced by calming wooden elements to establish a cozy and relaxed ambiance. Every detail, whether it’s a piece of art, a pattern, or a scene, has the power to evoke emotions.

The mood subtly shifts with changes in scenes, atmosphere, and space. The interplay of light and shadow, along with the gentle breezes, highlights the unique posture of the lighting fixtures, enhancing the overall atmosphere.

The modest design approach explores the essence of life, transitioning from complexity to simplicity. Natural wood textures and colors create a timeless flow within the space. Elements such as floor lamps, decorative paintings, and abstract patterns and artistic symbols on the headboard add a modern, humanistic touch to the rooms.

The design seamlessly blends nostalgia and anticipation, creating a sense of warmth and tenderness that transcend time. Through its distinctive design language, the project introduces a hybrid and adaptable lifestyle, sparking curiosity to discover the beauty in everyday life and savor each moment.

Location: No. 92, North Section of Jiannan Avenue, Wuhou District, Chengdu, China

Interior design: CCD / Cheng Chung Design

Art consultant: CCD / Cheng Chung Design

Material platform: Ideafusion

Design area: 6,980sqm

Photography: Topia Vision