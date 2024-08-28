“Tea City” concept: HeyTea Xidan Store

Q&A Studio unveils its latest initiative with HeyTea brand, an eye-catching storefront concept titled “Tea City,” inspired by Beijing’s urban grid and utilizing innovative recycled tea leaf panels as the primary material.

Situated in the heart of Beijing’s historic Xidan area, this project represents a harmonious blend of tradition and modernity, paying homage to the area’s rich heritage while offering a glimpse into the future of retail design.

Xidan’s illustrious history, dating back to the Ming Dynasty, provides a compelling backdrop for the project. Once a bustling hub for goods transportation and vibrant marketplaces, Xidan’s urban grid continues to define its unique character.

Drawing inspiration from this distinctive layout, the facade panels of “Tea City” are strategically positioned to mimic the intricate network of streets and alleyways, creating a visually striking display that seamlessly integrates with the surrounding architectural landscape.

Innovative use of recycled tea leaves

At the heart of the design concept lies the innovative use of recycled tea leaves, a testament to both sustainability and the area’s deep-rooted tea culture. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, these eco-friendly panels not only evoke the essence of Xidan’s heritage but also engage the senses, emitting the soothing aroma of tea as visitors approach the window store. This sensory experience serves as a subtle reminder of the tranquility that awaits within -a brief respite from the chaos of urban life.

Tea recycled leaves panels are made through a meticulous process that begins with collecting and drying used tea leaves, carefully sorted and processed.

“Tea City” transcends the traditional confines of a retail space, morphing into an unofficial market architectural installation

Its dynamic design invites visitors to immerse themselves in a world where past and present converge, where fleeting moments give way to lasting connections. Here, customers are not merely patrons; they are participants in a shared experience -a celebration of community and culture. As patrons step through the doors of Hey Tea’s Xidan store, they are greeted not only by the tantalizing aroma of freshly brewed tea but also by the promise of a fleeting moment of tranquility -a sanctuary amidst the chaos, a haven for the soul.

Location: Beijing (China)

Design: Q&A Studio

Design team: Gianmaria Quarta, Michele Armando, Lorenzo Trucato, Xinyi You

Client: Shenzhen Meixixi Food and Beverage Management Co., Ltd.

Area: 47 sqm

Photo courtesy: HeyTea