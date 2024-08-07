THAIILLUSION – Myriad Wonders of Siam

Wandering though the night in Bangkok, there’s filled with traditional culture and exoticism. Feeling the rainforest and gorgeous lighting, the island clouds floats in the desirable healing experience, so that people can enjoy the space to bring a sense of fantastic and disorientating relaxation.

The design is inspired by the urban travel experience of Bangkok, Thailand

With the theme of “Myriad Wonders of Siam”, it draws inspiration from Bangkok’s colourful and bustle nightlife and the exotic islands to create a fantastic and healing SPA space.

The design concept aims to combine the diversity of Bangkok with a healing experience through multiple visual and sensory experiences, guiding visitors into a peaceful and cosy spa space for true relaxation and healing after the hustle and bustle.

The whole space is around 913 sqm with two floors. The ground floor is an overflow space for guests to access the first floor, which is smaller in size. Because of the long path to reach the next floor, this part was designed to be the most visually intense area. The space uses dark red in different materials, not only the texture of retro advanced, and leave an unforgettable visual impression. Meanwhile, the sound of gently flowing water and the soothing scent of premium lemongrass hit the senses from a different dimension. It giving guests the feeling that they are being wrapped in a heavenly experience when they push open the door of THAIILLUSION.

Gorgeous Dark Red-Green Tropical Plants

The major challenge of the whole design is to place a lobby on the extremely limited area of the ground floor. The designer extends the reception area from the ground floor to the first floor to expand the sense of ceremony into the space.

A gorgeous dark redruns through entire front area. The space is decorated with English and French architectural lines. According to the reflection and refraction of different angles of mirrors, it brings guests a psychedelic illusion experience. Covered in terrazzo, carpets, heavy fabric curtains and matte lacquer, it creates a calming atmosphere that allows guests to relax and embark on an exotic spiritual healing journey.















Dazzling psychedelia

Going deeper to the first floor, it’s time to calm the guest and prepare them for healing. The tone of the space is reduced to a predominantly dark, dotted with the tropical greenery and flowers surrounding it. The curved mirrored fixtures in the middle of the hall are like a huge kaleidoscope. It makes people to get lost in a dreamland of flowers and make them forget troubles for a short while.

The silver mirror tiles on the consultation desk backdrop change with the movement of shadows. The glass tiles with water ripples are half-transparent, and the separation is hidden. The space is covered with a layer of existence and distortion filter, as if entering a half-dream, half-awake psychedelic state.

Bangkok’s internationality encompasses a multinational cultural heritage. The history of Chinese migration, Japanese businesses, and British and French colonisation around the city make up a incredible culture collision. The design blends multinational elements to portray the real impression of aSiamese trip.

Dragon and phoenix wood carvings, Tang Sancai, gold foil paper fans, wabi-sabi withered landscapes, and secluded garden lamps, a different view with every step, people move in a hierarchical progression. It adds the richness of the fantasy cultural exploration. Paired with Thai floral art, it increases the exotic style and cultural ambience, which is lost in a hundred turns.

Dark and quiet

The enthusiastic colours of the flowers gradually transit into the quiet city forest. Tropical greenery is interspersed throughout the space, with dark lighting and colour tones to provide a peaceful and relaxing atmosphere, building a natural healing space.

“Myriad Wonders of Siam” skillfully blends the colourfulness of Bangkok’s nightlife with the serenity of a healing space. Awakening the physical memories of exotic travels, it offers visitors a fantastical healing spa experience for the soul.

Location Chengxiang District, Putian City, Fujian Province, China

Area 913 sqm

Design company DDDD Creative Company

Lead designer John Sun

Photo credit YUUUUNSTUDIO